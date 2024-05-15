Renowned Luxury Real Estate Maven Nancy Alperin Redefines Philadelphia's Historic Landscape with Record-Breaking Sales

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. announces the triumphant sale of 1829 Delancey Street, an architectural treasure nestled in the heart of Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. With six bedrooms, four baths, and an unrivaled charm steeped in history and exquisite architecture, this property has stood as a testament to Philadelphia's rich heritage since its construction in 1800.

The property remained vacant and uninhabitable for 15 years. However, under the stewardship of a local entrepreneurial family, drawn to investing in Philadelphia's finest neighborhoods, the home is set to embark on a new chapter of vitality and significance, preserving this cherished landmark within the city.

Leading the charge in this remarkable transaction was Philadelphia luxury realtor Nancy Alperin , who represented both the seller and the buyers. With a portfolio boasting over $3 billion in real estate sales, Alperin's unparalleled expertise and profound understanding of Philadelphia's real estate dynamics were instrumental in securing the successful sale of 1829 Delancey Street.

"This landmark transaction of the iconic property at 1829 Delancey Street not only signifies a substantial milestone for our community but also reflects our commitment to enhancing the vitality and heritage of the neighborhood. We are thrilled to see what the future holds for this historic address," says Nancy Alperin, CEO of Maxwell Realty Company, Inc.

In addition to her successful sale of 1829 Delancey Street, Nancy brokered a deal for 2012 Spruce Street, a luxury mansion that sat on the market for 14 years. These transactions have not only contributed to the revitalization of the local real estate market but have also set new benchmarks for luxury living in the region.

Alperin's leadership at Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. continues to set the standard for excellence in the Philadelphia real estate industry. This milestone sale underscores the dedication, skill, and tireless efforts of Alperin and her team, who possess an unparalleled market acumen and a client-centered ethos. Their ability to effectively market even the most challenging properties ensures that every home finds its rightful owner, contributing to the enduring legacy of Philadelphia's real estate landscape.

If you're facing a seemingly impossible real estate scenario, allow Nancy to guide you toward a resolution. Her expertise can turn obstacles into opportunities. For more information on how Nancy Alperin can assist with your real estate needs, please contact her at 215-546-6000.

Media Contact:

Nancy Alperin

(215) 546-6000

[email protected]

SOURCE Maxwell Realty Company Inc.