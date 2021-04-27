Renowned Machine Learning Researcher and Inclusive Computing Leader Dr. Carla Brodley Joins Alegion's Board of Directors

Since joining Northeastern in 2014 and becoming dean of the Khoury College of Computer Sciences, she has increased the total undergraduate enrollment significantly. She has moved the percentage of undergraduate students from 19 percent to 30 percent women and from 11 percent to 14 percent Black, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and Native American, compared to national rates of 20 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Since its launch, Dr. Brodley has led Northeastern's Center for Inclusive Computing which supports not-for-profit universities in the redesign of their computer science curriculum and assists faculty and administrators to create an inclusive, welcoming community. The Center collaborates with universities across the United States that have large undergraduate computing programs, bolstering their efforts to increase the number of women and African American, Hispanic and Native American students graduating with a degree in computer science.

"I am delighted to join Alegion's Board of Directors, supporting their advancement of leading-edge tools for machine learning training data," said Carla Brodley. "Alegion's focus on creating meaningful work in locations around the world, expanding technology-based opportunities in many communities also aligns with my mission for an ever more inclusive future."



"Dr. Carla Brodley is uniquely qualified to become a member of our Board of Directors," said David Mather, President, CEO and Board Director of Alegion Inc. "With deep subject matter expertise, outstanding industry, government, and research insight, and a vision for a more equitable future we have much to gain from her experience."

Dean Brodley's numerous leadership positions in computer science as well as her chosen research fields of machine learning and data mining include serving as program co-chair of ICML, co-chair of AAAI, and serving as associate editor of the Journal of AI Research, and the Journal of Machine Learning Research. She has previously served on the Defense Science Study Group, the board of the International Machine Learning Society, the AAAI Council, DARPA's Information Science and Technology Board, the executive committee of the Northeast Big Data Hub, as a board member of the Computing Research Association, and as co-chair of the Computing Research Association's Committee on the Status of Women.

Alegion, based in Austin, TX, provides a complete training data solution for enterprise-grade machine learning. Alegion's training data platform enables efficient and accurate annotation of video, images, and text to support advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence initiatives. The platform features a rich user experience, support for robust ontologies, integrated machine learning, and advanced quality control. With integrated workflows, data security, and project management functions, Alegion's platform supports any size requirement from a small data science team to thousands of annotators working on a single project.

