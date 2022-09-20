Renowned Muralist Tristan Eaton Leads the Pack in Third and Final Wave of Participating Artists for Cincinnati's BLINK - Nation's Largest Immersive Event in Cincinnati This Fall

Eaton Headlines the Nation's Largest Immersive Event This Fall Alongside 71 total artists–18 international, 32 local, 21 national–for large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures

October 13, 2022 - October 16, 2022 Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the whole city of Cincinnati as their canvas, BLINK, illuminated by ArtsWave, is undeniably well-versed in large-scale undertakings. Tristan Eaton will be participating in the experience, not just for the multi-day event, but with a lasting mural that will depict some of the city's richest history. Eaton is a veritable superstar in the world of public art, taking his signature collaging and layering style to new heights–literally–weaving even minute details into the image to create a comprehensive tableau.

Insane51's mural with projection mapping by goDutch is a prime example of the layered and complex elements that leave a big lasting impression. Another incredible example of visual art and projection, BLINK's dedicated partner ArtsWave presents the first instance of purely visual art in their exciting Flow Series, which thus far has consisted of quarterly performances by renowned Black artists and ensembles from around the country whose work is unique and exciting with a brand new mural by Max Sansing and projection component by Cincinnati-based artist Chaske Haverkos. Local artist Jenny Ustick is creating a mural honoring the 33-year Sister City Partnership between Cincinnati and Kharkiv, Ukraine.

BLINK also returns to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, a museum in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio that pays tribute to all efforts to "abolish human enslavement and secure freedom for all people, will illuminate as a beacon of hope along the Ohio Riverfront.

As an ode to the anticipated debut of Hamilton County's new visitor destination the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center and its honorees, BLINK will transform the area into a "Golden Garden" gold-drenched lighting designs and light-based installations.

Empower's "See Yourself in Light" allows visitors to create a one-of-a-kind piece of light art projected using data from their digital photograph, which is translated into a fractal design, with repeating patterns of stylized elements, absolutely unique to each participant. Lightborne HQ is taking "THE INSIDE OUT" to heart with a projection on the outside of their building and an interactive experience on the inside.

The interactive elements continue as Immerge Interactive brings "Fences," an interactive light installation where patterns are generated by foot traffic along a 7ft tall, 72 ft long, custom LED display. Local Cincinnati artistic collective Kemper Sauce Studios brings a gamified experience. Gylee Games brings the fun as well, with their special brand of games that can be enjoyed in small chunks, giving you insight to a larger world.

"Arcade of Light" brings people together by imparting a sense of interactive wonder at otherworldly light shows displayed on mystical obelisks. The Rosebud Rotunda, presented by a group of Cincinnati-based startups including Nimble Prototyping, Radius Concepts, and Digital Castaway, is an interactive LED installation using programmable LEDs and real time visualizers. Inspired by the pattern of rose petals this exhibit creates visual interest from 360 degrees that reacts as patrons walk around the space. With "Visible Spectrum" from designers Sean Cottengim and Ted Madden, slices of color-tinted vinyl hang from a structural truss and sway in the breeze of passers-by, each lit from above to project shadows of colored light down upon the audience.

Breonna's Garden, a revolutionary framework for veneration through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), developed by Lady Pheønix in solidarity with the family of Breonna Taylor, will be present in both AR and VR form.

The 2022 FotoFocus Biennial: World Record, BLINK will include several photographic and lens-based light projects presented by FotoFocus. The all-encompassing experience also expands beyond visual art with Yalie Kamara, Cincinnati's Poet Laureate working on a living poem to premiere this year. BLINK is proud to highlight the work of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the special performance of Can "Sun Dogs" they have planned for BLINK weekend.

A full running list of participating artists can be found on the BLINK website.

