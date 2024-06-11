Renowned Musician and Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Dassa to Launch New Clinic in Newburgh, New York

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Dassa is set to open a new clinic in Newburgh, New York, expanding his existing network of Dassa Orthopedics locations. Not only an acclaimed surgeon, Dassa's second passion for music led him to become part of the legendary international band, The Tokens.

For over 25 years, Dassa has blended his professional and personal interests, creating a unique persona in both the medical and music world. Having achieved commendable success as a board-certified orthopedic surgeon based out of Bedford, he has also contributed significantly to the music industry through his work with The Tokens' beloved 1961 hit song, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

Dassa's journey began at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine's Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, where he completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency. He further honed his skills in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at New York University Medical Center in the Hospital for Joint Diseases. The surgeon maintains active attending status at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center and Mount Vernon Hospital Center, reflecting his dedication to the field.

Patients from around the globe seek Dassa's expertise at his state-of-the-art facilities in New York. With clinics in the Bronx, Middletown, and his latest Newburgh location at 244 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550, Dassa has been diligently serving communities for the past 30 years, addressing complex orthopedic concerns ranging from ligament injuries to arthritis and fractures.

Dassa's dedication to community service transcends sole medical acumen; his reputation as a skilled orthopedic expert has made the Dassa's name synonymous with quality and compassionate care, a cornerstone of his professional philosophy.

His journey from meeting childhood music idols to becoming an integral part of the music industry portrays the lasting happiness that comes from the convergence of medicine and music. This journey has enabled Dr. Gabriel Dassa to have a lasting impact, not just in the New York Metropolitan area, but also in the lives of those he has positively influenced through his orthopedic practices.

