Renowned Native Artists Exhibit at Shiprock

SANTA FE, N.M., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiprock Santa Fe, Santa Fe's internationally beloved destination for Native American art and antiques, is pleased to announce a series of openings with renowned artists this August at its downtown Santa Fe gallery. All openings are free and the public is invited to attend.

On August 10, Shiprock Santa Fe's Annual Opening from 5-7 p.m. will focus on the gallery's collection of historic and antique material, kicking off a series of individual artist openings the following week.

By Diego Romero, 2017

Master ceramicist Diego Romero (Cochiti Pueblo) will be displaying new works with his first Shiprock Santa Fe show on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 2-4 p.m. – the artist will be in attendance.

"For the last 30 years, Diego Romero pottery has been represented by my dearest friend and mentor Robert Nichols, who passed last summer. He was a tremendous human being and I am forever grateful for the influence he had in my life, my family and my career. In a wonderful new chapter of life, I am proud to announce that I will be showing for the first time ever with Shiprock Gallery of Santa Fe. Our first opening together is this August during Indian Market week," said Romero.

The following day, Aug. 14, from 2-4 p.m., painter Phillip Vigil celebrates his 10-year-anniversary at Shiprock Santa Fe with an exhibition of new works on canvas. Vigil (Jemez Pueblo/Jicarilla Apache) is a fourth-generation artist based in New Mexico. A visual artist whose work encompasses a variety of media, this will be his first time exhibiting large-format paintings on canvas.

On Aug. 15, 2-4 p.m., jeweler Verma Nequatewa/Sonwai (Hopi) and Ken Williams Jr. (Arapaho/Seneca Beadworker) present individual work and their fourth and final collaboration. The annual SONWAI and Williams collaboration is a beloved event and an opportunity for the public to view and purchase work from the artists ahead of Indian Market.

Finally, on Aug. 16, 2-4 p.m., Yasutomo Kodera, Japanese jeweler and one of the world's foremost turquoise experts, returns for his yearly Sky Blue Hawk trunk show of new jewelry.

"We look forward to the summer season all year. It is a time to meet new collectors and to see old friends," says owner Jed Foutz. Shiprock is located at 53 Old Santa Fe Trail on the Plaza with hours Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment.

About Shiprock Santa Fe:

Shiprock Santa Fe gallery, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is one of the nation's foremost Native American art galleries — including a world-class collection of vintage and contemporary jewelry, historic textiles, pottery, basketry and artifacts. Celebrating its 13th year on Santa Fe's historic Plaza, the gallery was founded by fifth-generation expert Jed Foutz, who was raised on the Navajo Nation in a prominent family of Indian art traders. Foutz has a studied eye and an impeccable aesthetic, making him an important style resource for top fashion houses, designers, filmmakers and renowned art collectors. Foutz has expanded his family tradition by offering Mid-Century Modern furniture in his collection at Shiprock Santa Fe. Foutz's expertise in Southwestern style makes Shiprock Santa Fe gallery an unparalleled destination. The gallery's knowledgeable staff is versed in Native American fine art and provides acquisition and appraisal services. Shiprock Santa Fe assists clients who are acquiring a single object, building a corporate collection or expanding their personal collection. www.shiprocksantafe.com

For press inquiries, please contact:

Audrey Rubinstein

The Metta Agency

505 490 5029

audrey@themettaagency.com

Related Images

saints-and-sinners.jpg

Saints and Sinners

By Diego Romero, 2017

SOURCE Shiprock Santa Fe

Related Links

http://www.shiprocksantafe.com

