Renowned Neuro-Oncologist Henry Friedman, MD, Joins the Summus Global Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, announced today that internationally renowned neuro-oncologist Henry S. Friedman, MD, has been named to its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Friedman brings more than 40 years of medical expertise to guide Summus Global's development and relationship building with hospitals and leading physicians across specialties. Dr. Friedman is the Deputy Director of The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

In addition to practicing adult and pediatric neuro-oncology, Dr. Friedman is a committed educator at the Duke University School of Medicine, serving as the James B. Powell, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Neuro-oncology. He is also a member of the school's Executive and Super Executive Committees, which are responsible for the recruitment, screening and selection of medical students.

"Having worked with families across the US and beyond who were facing complex cancer diagnoses, I know how important it is to provide them with the right expertise to empower them to make decisions about their care," said Dr. Friedman. "I am thrilled to work with the Summus Global Medical Advisory Board and our clinical colleagues throughout the country to ensure patients and their families have access to the best information, tools and resources, and to help build the next generation of virtual specialty care."

Dr. Friedman is an accomplished author of more than 500 peer-reviewed articles, reviews, and book chapters, and has presented extensively worldwide. He has reviewed grants for the National Institutes of Health for more than 15 years in a variety of study sections. He is the senior editor of CNS Oncology, was the associate editor for the Neuro-Oncology Section of Cancer for 15 years, and is a reviewer for more than 25 academic journals.

"We are honored Dr. Friedman is joining our esteemed team of healthcare experts. His expertise in the treatment of people with brain and spinal cord tumors will be of tremendous value to oncology patients and their families at critical times in their lives," said Julian Flannery, Summus Global founder and CEO. "His passion for our virtual specialty care mission – to empower patients by connecting them with leading doctors across the continuum of care – will help us shape the new world of healthcare."

Dr. Friedman also serves on a number of other advisory boards including Voices Against Brain Cancer, the Tug McGraw Foundation, Transforming Medicine, the National Children's Cancer Society, American Brain Tumor Association, and Cancer Action Now. He has received a number of awards for his work including the Visionary Award from the Tug McGraw Foundation, the Gary Lichtenstein Humanitarian Award from the Voices Against Brain Cancer Foundation, and the Healthnetwork Foundation Service Excellence Award. Board certified in pediatric hematology-oncology, Dr. Friedman received his M.D. from the State University of New York Upstate Medical University.

About Summus Global

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

SOURCE Summus Global