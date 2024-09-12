Renowned Neuroscientist Susan Harkema, PhD, Joins Kessler Foundation as Director of Consortium Growth for Spinal Stimulation in the Tim and Caroline Reynolds Center for Spinal Stimulation

Dr. Harkema will spearhead the expansion of transcutaneous and epidural implant spinal stimulation techniques at top centers across the U.S.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Neuroscientist Susan Harkema, PhD, will join Kessler Foundation as director of Consortium Growth for Spinal Stimulation in the Tim and Caroline Reynolds Center for Spinal Stimulation on October 1, 2024. She comes to the Foundation after a long, accomplished career at the University of Louisville, KY.

In her newly created position, Dr. Harkema will concentrate on developing and expanding the research implementation of both transcutaneous and epidural implant stimulation at centers in the U.S. and internationally. She will report directly to the Foundation's Chief Medical Officer Steven Kirshblum, MD, and indirectly to Gail Forrest, PhD, director of the Reynolds Center for Spinal Stimulation and associate director of the Center for Mobility and Rehabilitation Engineering Research.

Dr. Harkema is nationally recognized for her research in the field of spinal cord injury, neural plasticity, and neuromodulation. She held the position of professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery at the University of Louisville for more than 20 years. She also held the Owsley B. Frazier Rehabilitation Chair in Neurological Rehabilitation and associate director of the Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center where she led the Pediatric NeuroRecovery, Adult NeuroRecovery, and Epidural Stimulation programs. Under her leadership over the past decade, these programs have collectively been awarded over $70 million in grants for spinal cord injury research.

During that same timeframe, she also led six rehabilitation centers and nine community fitness and wellness centers in the translation of scientific knowledge into clinical practice as the director of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation NeuroRecovery Network.

"I'm looking forward to joining forces with Kessler Foundation because it offers an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest minds and push the boundaries of innovation in spinal cord injury research," said Dr. Harkema. "Joining this esteemed organization allows me to contribute my knowledge while being part of a team that is at the forefront of groundbreaking developments. The Foundation represents a unique chance to continue growing professionally and make a significant impact in an environment that values excellence and forward-thinking," she explained.

Dr. Harkema's studies concentrate on understanding how the spinal cord can adapt and reorganize itself in response to injury and interventions, which has significant implications for developing novel therapies to promote recovery led by advancements in epidural stimulation. "Dr. Harkema's research focuses on neural plasticity of spinal networks and recovery of function after spinal cord injury, which complements the work conducted by Foundation scientists on control and modulation of motor and sensory functions. With her knowledge, experience, and drive, our team is poised for unrivaled success," asserted Dr. Kirshblum. He also serves as co-director of the Reynolds Center and the Center for Spinal Cord Injury Research at the Foundation.

Among her notable achievements is the discovery of the role neuromodulation and rehabilitation strategies play in restoring motor and autonomic functions in individuals living with spinal cord injury. Her recent studies have demonstrated that adults and children living with chronic paralysis can recover voluntary leg movement, stand independently, and improve cardiovascular and bladder function through epidural stimulation. These findings have expanded translational research, driving efforts to enhance the design and functionality of implantable epidural stimulators.

Dr. Harkema has published more than 110 scholarly manuscripts and book chapters; delivered over 100 worldwide lectures and keynotes; and sat on numerous advisory boards and review panels. She earned her Bachelor of Science and PhD degrees in physiology at Michigan State University and conducted her postdoctoral fellowship in neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). After joining the faculty at UCLA in 1995 as an assistant researcher, Dr. Harkema became an assistant professor in the Department of Neurology and the Brain Research Institute.

"We welcome the renowned Dr. Susan Harkema, whose expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our research efforts and help us push the boundaries of what's possible in the field of spinal cord research," affirmed Rodger DeRose, president and CEO of the Foundation. "Having Susie join our team is a significant boost to our research initiatives, and will allow us to explore new avenues and accelerate the progress of our work," he added.

"I've had the privilege of working with Dr. Harkema over the last 15 years on numerous interventions, clinical trials, and collaborative research initiatives. I'm thrilled that she will be joining our team to help fulfill the goal of the Reynolds Center to extend both transcutaneous and epidural implant stimulation to other prominent centers throughout the U.S.," said Dr. Forrest, adding, "We are confident that Dr. Harkema will provide invaluable insights, accelerating our research and development efforts to deliver cutting-edge solutions."

