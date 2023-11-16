Renowned Nobel Laureate Jean-Marie Lehn Appointed Chairman of Syndivia's Scientific Advisory Board

STRASBOURG, France, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndivia, a leading biotechnology company at the forefront of innovative DAR1 ADCs (antibody-drug conjugates with a drug-to-antibody ratio of 1), is excited to announce the appointment of Nobel Prize-winning chemist, Professor Jean-Marie Lehn, as the Chairman of the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Professor Lehn, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1987 for his groundbreaking work on supramolecular chemistry, brings a wealth of expertise and experience to Syndivia. His leadership as Chairman of the SAB will play a pivotal role in guiding and advancing Syndivia's cutting-edge research and development initiatives in the field of ADCs.

Syndivia's CEO, Sasha Koniev, expressed excitement about the appointment, stating, "We are honored to welcome Professor Jean-Marie Lehn to Syndivia. His outstanding contributions to the field of supramolecular chemistry, coupled with his visionary approach to scientific innovation, align seamlessly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of ADCs. We are confident that Professor Lehn's guidance will be instrumental in shaping the future of Syndivia."

As Chairman of the SAB, Professor Lehn will work closely with Syndivia's research and development teams, providing strategic insights and fostering collaboration with other scientific leaders. His role will contribute to advancing Syndivia's mission of developing breakthrough therapies for unmet medical needs.

Professor Jean-Marie Lehn commented on his new role, saying, "I am thrilled to join Syndivia and contribute to their pioneering efforts in drug discovery. The intersection of chemistry and biotechnology holds great promise, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Syndivia to drive innovation and make a lasting impact on healthcare."

About Syndivia: Syndivia is a biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing the field of ADC therapeutics through cutting-edge research and development. The company focuses on harnessing the distinctive properties of its proprietary ADC platform, which provides improved efficacy.

