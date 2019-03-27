Renowned Off-plan Real Estate Developer Sam Raja to Collaborate With Opus Homes Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Raja, the renowned Dubai-based off-plan developer has announced on Sunday plans to collaborate with real estate firm, Opus Homes. Since February, Dubai's property market has been on an incline as the Emirate's off-plan market recorded its best monthly sales performance since May 2018. This has opened up new avenues for both local developers and foreign investors.

Speaking on the partnership, Sam said, "Despite the few economic challenges the Emirate has faced in the past year, Dubai's property market is now more robust and resilient than ever. Dubai has always been among the top cities in the GCC that thrived in the real estate business, adapting to the temporary setbacks by leveling the market place for the big as well as the small real estate developers to focus and cater to different market divisions."

He further stated, "After observing the market, it is evident that the sudden increase in property sales in February was primarily due to the fairer payment options offered by most major developers. I believe that it is just a matter of days before the others will also join the movement to extend varied payment plans to investors."

With the recent boost in the market turnovers with about 1,700 off-plan property deals recorded last month, Dubai's master-developers are all set for more success in the months to come.

A serial entrepreneur with years of experience in the property market, Sam Raja's direction and expertise are expected to serve Opus Homes for the best. Sam Raja, along with the directorial board of Opus Homes are set to take part in the three-day Dubai Property Festival, which is being held between March 26-28, 2019.

About Sam Raja

Sam Raja is a renowned Dubai-based real estate mogul specialized in off-plan property investment. Since 2016, Sam has been collaborating with different off-plan real estate developers to bring in latest industry strategies to drive up sales. Currently, he is all set to partner with Dubai-based off-plan real estate development company, Opus homes on various development projects in Dubai Hills Estate, Jumeirah Village Circle, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Creek Harbour, Business Bay, Damac Hills, and Downtown Dubai.

SOURCE Sam Raja