Renowned Ohio litigator David L. Drechsler joins McDonald Hopkins

"David is an outstanding addition to McDonald Hopkins," said James Giszczak, chair of McDonald Hopkins' Litigation Department. "His extensive experience and leadership know-how will be highly valued by our clients and attorneys."

Drechsler helps clients navigate everything from inheritance controversies to commercial and real estate disputes and intellectual property disputes. As a probate litigation attorney, he handles inheritance controversy disputes relating to wills, trusts and other forms of after-death designations, often guiding clients through the emotional and difficult conflicts. Whether it's protecting the wealth and assets of an individual or working to secure a fair outcome for all parties, Drechsler's experience allows him to ardently negotiate the unique probate system on behalf of his clients.

Drechsler also represents companies regarding all different types of business and real estate controversies, such as shareholder-partner disputes, uniform commercial code disputes, breach of agreements, including non-competition agreements and tenant/landlord disputes, as well as intellectual property involving patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets.

Drechsler completed his undergraduate degree in business administration from The Ohio State University in 1986 before returning to his Cleveland roots to earn his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University Law School. As a member of the school's three-person National Mock Trial Team, he helped Case Western advance to its first national finals. Drechsler graduated cum laude in 1989, winning the award for outstanding student in his CWRU Legal Clinic program, which allowed him to try real cases while still in law school.

In addition to being listed by Best Lawyers in America® and by Super Lawyers, Drechsler is the recipient of an AV® Preeminent™ Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating – the highest possible rating in both legal and ethical standards as established by confidential opinions from members of the Bar.

Drechsler can be reached at ddrechsler@mcdonaldhopkins.com or 216.430.2001.

