Renowned Orthopedic Surgeons Have Developed the Perfect Ankle Brace

Vero Ankle™ Delivers Patients Prevention and Rehabilitation Solutions with Innovation-Driven Design

AKRON, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubber City Bracing Company, LLC is excited to announce the introduction of the Vero Ankle™ brace, an innovation designed to help ankle-injury patients rehabilitate and restore mobility and independence, while having the ability to reduce the incidence of acute ankle injuries. The device is the result of the collaborative efforts of some of the world's leading orthopedic foot and ankle surgeons.

The revolutionary Vero Ankle™ brace combines cutting-edge materials, patent-protected design features and over a century of combined orthopedic ankle surgery expertise. The finished product is a dynamic, modular, and adjustable brace that seeks to meet the needs of patients at each step of their rehabilitation journey.

"Ankle braces should protect the patient from re-injury," said Dr. Bryan DenHartog, co-founder of the company and leading orthopedic surgeon. "But in the current market, we could not identify an ankle sprain device that was comfortable and supportive yet allowed natural movement while protecting patients from re-injury."

Vero Ankle™ brace co-inventor, recognized orthopedic surgeon and head team physician at Duke University, Dr. Ned Amendola added, "The market deserved a better product, so we decided to put our expertise and insight to use and bring a drastically better solution to patients. Our brace helps patients prevent and rehabilitate acute ankle injuries with a comfortable and dynamic elastic support that the current canvas braces can't provide."

The Vero Ankle™ brace's innovative design is covered by an issued U.S. patent and numerous pending patent applications. The design deploys cutting-edge features that help patients adapt the brace to their specific needs. The Vero Ankle™ brace includes Biomemory™ elastomeric bands that replicate the normal anatomical support of a healthy ankle joint. The brace also uses innovative elastomeric hinges for ease of movement and modular stirrups that enable the patient to adjust the level of rigidity and support.

"To help people invest in effective ankle rehabilitation, we identified what we termed the five-star criteria for the ideal ankle brace," said Dr. Anthony Perera, one of Great Britain's leading foot and ankle orthopedic surgeons and partner. "The Vero Ankle™ brace needed to be comfortable, well-fitting, simple to use, able to fit inside a shoe while providing flexible support that enables our patients' ankle movement with the proper level of control."

The Vero Ankle™ brace features an easy-on, easy-off rear entry elastomeric boot, anchor straps and figure-eight elastomeric straps, enabling patients to set and adjust the brace to provide the proper level of compression and support, as they restore their mobility.

"The industry was slow to evolve," said Dr. David Kay, company co-founder and founder of OrthoHelix. "Manufacturers continued to roll out braces that were too rigid and uncomfortable or just added to the list of glorified socks that don't provide the necessary support or rehabilitative result. We have successfully filled this void with the Vero Ankle™ brace that should help patients restore and maintain their mobility with much higher success rates."

The Vero Ankle™ brace is available in the company's online store and is fully covered by insurance and patients' HSA accounts. The Vero Ankle™ store can be found here: https://veroankle.com/products/veroankle-ankle-brace-test

