Renowned Pastry Chef, Zac Young and TV Personality Mariano Monferrato to Host a Virtual Valentine's Day Chocolate and Wine Tasting featuring Ferrero Golden Gallery Chocolates and Wines Curated by N10 Restaurant

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature, the premium brand for exceptionally crafted assorted chocolates, and N10 Restaurant, the Los Angeles-based Italian eatery from the soccer legend Alessandro Del Piero, are offering ten individuals and their guests a chance to win a luxurious virtual chocolate tasting and wine pairing journey led by pastry chef Zac Young and N10 friend, Mariano Monferrato, the current maître d' of Hell's Kitchen.

During the expert led and curated tasting journey, participants will be guided through a flight of wines curated by N10 restaurant, all chosen to perfectly pair and accentuate the distinctive flavors of each of the Golden Gallery Signature chocolates. Within every Golden Gallery Signature box is a taste waiting to be explored and while attending this exclusive experience, guests will be shown how to masterfully recreate the made-to-be-shared experience of a Golden Gallery Signature tasting at-home for Valentine's Day.

"Golden Gallery Signature and N10 Restaurant have a shared passion for transforming quality ingredients into masterfully crafted works of art – whether on a plate or in a box of assorted chocolates," said Alessandro Rapali, Senior VP Premium Chocolate – Ferrero North America. "Moreover, our common values rooted in creating special occasions that foster deeper connections between people led to the development of this intimate Valentine's Day experience."

Consumers can visit www.goldengalleryvalentines.com, to enter to win to an exclusive Golden Gallery Signature and N10 wine pairing kit and reservations for two to attend the Art of Chocolate virtual tasting event on February 14, 2021.

The name of the restaurant and number of winners to be selected pay homage to the number which Alessandro Del Piero wore for nearly two decades and the significance for being the first club soccer player to have his name associated with that jersey.

Chocolate lovers can also recreate the indulgent experience of chocolate tasting at home for their Valentine by picking up one of the specially crafted Heart Collection boxes, available in 18 and 28 piece assortments, or the Valentine's Collection boxes, available in 12 and 24 piece assorted boxes, at retailers nationwide.

Golden Gallery Signature Valentine's Day Sweepstakes

Entries for the Art of Chocolate Valentine's Day virtual tasting sweepstakes will be open Monday, January 25, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. ET through Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Consumers must be 21 years or older to participate. For more information and full sweepstakes rules, please visit www.goldengalleryvalentines.com.

ABOUT FERRERO GOLDEN GALLERY SIGNATURE

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature features eight delicious chocolates spanning dark, milk and white chocolate, including Dark Opera, Caramel Leonardo, Biancoretti, Hazelnut Duo, Coffee Maestria, Giandujot, Milk Cupola and White Opera and is available nationwide in counts of 24 or 12 pieces with an MSRP of $12.49 and $6.29 per box respectively. For more information on the Ferrero brand and where to find Golden Gallery Signature in stores, please visit www.ferrerogoldengallerysignature.com or the Ferrero Rocher USA Facebook, and Instagram profiles for additional updates.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and @ferrerousacorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

ABOUT N10 RESTAURANT

N10 Restaurant is a contemporary, Italian restaurant with multi-regional, seasonal cuisine, in a slick modern space with an intimate fun vibe.

Behind the restaurant is Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero. His creativity and vision with an eye for the goal has made him a fantastic team leader on and off the field. Combined with his passion for exquisite, authentic Italian cuisine, he has created an inviting place with great ambiance and aesthetics, where people can gather and have a good time.

N10 Restaurant has partnered with iconic brands to promote excellence in the USA! To learn more, visit www.n10restaurant.com and follow @n10losangeles on Instagram and N10 on Facebook.

