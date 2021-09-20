Renowned Physician Joins EisnerAmper's Health Care Services Group

Appointed by two former U.S. presidents, Dr. Shulkin has extensive experience with government relations and health care systems. He was a former Secretary of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and an Under Secretary of Health for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He is currently the president of Shulkin Solutions, LLC.

"The addition of Dr. Shulkin—and his vast knowledge, experience and network—really puts EisnerAmper's Health Care Services Group into the consulting stratosphere of this sector," said Ronald Dreskin, Partner-In-Charge of the Health Care Services Group. "We, and our clients, welcome him with open arms."

Dr. Shulkin will also host a unique podcast series focused on private sector innovation in the federal sector. He will converse with leading health care consultants who've successfully affected change and the lessons all potential government vendors can learn.

"Government works best when it partners with the private sector. We hope to shed some light on how best to work with government so that everyone concerned benefits. I'm thrilled to work with EisnerAmper and co-host this podcast series in hopes of being a positive, transformative advocate for creating more efficient government services," said Dr. Shulkin.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and principals and 2,000-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE EisnerAmper LLP

Related Links

http://eisneramper.com

