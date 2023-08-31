Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jaime Schwartz Revolutionizes Treatment for Lipedema, an Underdiagnosed Fat Disorder

Dr. Jamie Schwartz

31 Aug, 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jaime Schwartz MD, FACS, a distinguished board-certified plastic surgeon and world-renowned specialist in Lipedema, is pioneering a transformative approach to treating this often misunderstood and underdiagnosed fat disorder. With an unwavering commitment to patient care and safety, Dr. Schwartz is on a mission to raise awareness and provide effective treatment for Lipedema, a condition frequently misdiagnosed as morbid obesity.

Dr. Jamie Schwartz, MD, FACS, Total Lipedema Care
Lipedema is a connective tissue disorder that affects millions of women, yet remains vastly unrecognized by the medical community. Dr. Schwartz, a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a respected member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), has dedicated a significant portion of his career to addressing this critical gap in diagnosis and treatment, and has Total Lipedema Care centers around the country.

With compassion and determination, Dr. Schwartz has authored guidelines for the U.S. standard of care for Lipedema, alongside his esteemed contributions to Breast Cancer treatment protocols. His expertise and innovative techniques have earned him recognition not only within the medical field but also among patients who travel from around the world to seek his specialized care.

"Far too many women suffer in silence due to misdiagnoses and lack of understanding about Lipedema," said Dr. Jaime Schwartz. "I am committed to shedding light on this condition, providing accurate diagnoses, and offering transformative treatments that restore both physical and emotional well-being."

Dr. Schwartz's groundbreaking Manual Lipedema Extraction™ surgical technique for Lipedema removal has garnered international acclaim, attracting patients from all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Australia, England, Australia, Africa, and beyond. He has become a beacon of hope for those who have endured years of pain, isolation, and societal judgment.

"It's astounding that 1 in 9 women will be diagnosed with Lipedema, yet there remains a significant lack of awareness," Dr. Schwartz emphasized. "My goal is to empower both patients and medical professionals with the knowledge and tools to recognize, diagnose, and treat Lipedema effectively."

Dr. Schwartz's dedication extends beyond surgical innovation; he aims to create a comprehensive dialogue and educational platform surrounding Lipedema. Through media outreach and collaboration, he seeks to amplify the voices of those impacted by Lipedema and advocate for accessible and compassionate care.

About Dr. Jaime Schwartz:
Dr. Jaime Schwartz MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a leading expert in the field of Lipedema treatment. He is renowned for his innovative surgical techniques, dedication to patient well-being, and advocacy for increased awareness of Lipedema. With a commitment to advancing medical knowledge and patient care, Dr. Schwartz has positioned himself at the forefront of transformative change within the field of plastic surgery.

