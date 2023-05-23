Renowned Psychologist and Professional Coach Jonathan Passmore Joins EZRA

The global coaching expert will enable EZRA to elevate its behavioral science-based research and solutions

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EZRA, a leading virtual coaching provider, announces the appointment of world-renowned coaching academic, executive coach and published author Professor Jonathan Passmore as Senior Vice President and Professor of Coaching and Behavioral Change.

With over 25 years of experience spanning academia, corporate leadership and professional coaching, Passmore will accelerate EZRA's position in building the future of coaching by implementing robust, evidence-based strategies and practices, and furthering its contribution of scientific thought leadership in the field. He will play a leading role in shaping EZRA Academy – the company's training ground for developing the next generation of coaches – while supporting initiatives within EZRA Labs, its innovation arm.

"We are thrilled to have Professor Passmore, one of the world's foremost coaching thinkers, join EZRA as we continue to invest in research and development," said Jack Prevezer, Co-Founder & COO at EZRA. "We first set off on this path with the establishment of EZRA Labs and now we're strengthening our capabilities by engaging industry-leading talent. Professor Passmore has already made significant strides in the coaching arena and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise as we elevate coaching-powered professional development and performance for all our client organizations."

Passmore has been recognized by Thinkers50 in the field of coaching and mentoring for his contributions to management thinking and currently serves as a Professor of Coaching and Behavioral Change at the University of Reading's Henley Business School in the U.K. He holds five degrees including an MBA, a doctorate in occupational psychology, a postgraduate certificate in coaching and two professional qualifications.

"EZRA's commitment to leveraging data, measurement and innovation to further credibility in coaching as a science is very closely aligned to my own values and research," said Jonathan Passmore, Senior Vice President and Professor of Coaching and Behavioral Change at EZRA. "I'm thrilled to be working alongside some of the top scientists, coaches and L&D specialists in the field to enable positive behavioral changes that transcend beyond the workplace and empower individuals to reach their true potential."

Passmore's most recent research includes a study on how executive coaching can help leaders create more inclusive corporate cultures by acknowledging structural racism within their ecosystem. He is currently researching the power of generative AI as a tool for development and behavioral change. He also has two forthcoming papers on the ethical issues of AI and the efficacy of AI in coaching and its potential for behavioral change.

