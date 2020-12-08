Renowned Renovation Wins 2021 Dallas NARI Contractor of Year Awards

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Renovation wins two 2021 NARI North Texas Contractor of the Year Awards on November 12, 2020. Renowned Renovation has been awarded a Contractor of the Year for select remodeling projects by the North Texas Chapter of the National Association of Remodeling Industry.

This year Renowned won the 2021 Contractor of the Year for:

Renowned Renovation Wins 2021 North Texas NARI Contractor of the Year Award for Residential Interior Remodeling project with a budget over $500,000 for a 2-story, high-rise condo complete interior remodel. Renowned Renovation Wins 2021 North Texas NARI Contractor of the Year Award for Historic Residential Remodeling project with a budget over $250,000 for a Belmont Addition Conservation District complete home remodel, which included a second story addition, new 2-car garage, and driveway.

About NARI and CotY Awards

NARI's Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards are the premier awards recognizing excellence for the remodeling industry. NARI members from all over North Texas s may submit a project for consideration. The judges are leading experts in remodeling and select the NARI Contractor of the Year.

About Renowned Renovation

Founded in 2015 and based in Highland Park, Renowned Renovation is an award-winning family-owned and operated design-build-remodel firm with staff specializing in Interior Design with NARI Certified Remodelers and Project Managers.

Renowned Renovation focuses on luxury high-rise condo remodeling, single-family properties in the Park Cities, Perry Heights, M Streets, Lower Greenville, Lakewood, East Dallas, and North Dallas neighborhoods, as well as high-end real estate investments.

Why are we NARI Certified professional remodelers?

Did you know that anyone can say they are a contractor in Dallas? There are no licensing requirements for remodeling. By joining NARI, we agreed to a background check and to abide by higher standards. And we completed NARI's certification program.

Knowledge Experience

We participate in NARI's Accredited Remodeling programs for remodelers and project managers to meet the industry's standards for remodeling business management and operations.

Grant Woorfutt tells homeowners who embark upon projects with the best intentions only to realize they do not have the tools required to choose the right contractor, the know-how needed, and available time to do all their due-diligence, that "NARI helps you connect with the best of the best.

As a NARI member, we follow their code of ethics and participate in continuing education, industry events, and yearly reevaluations to maintain membership."

Previous NARI Awards

2020 NARI Contractor of the Year

2019 NARI Contractor of the Year

