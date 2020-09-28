Renowned Residence Sold, Home of Beloved Cultural Denver Icon and Philanthropist, the Late Ginny Williams

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Denver-area residence of the late art collector, gallerist and museum donor, Ginny Williams, was listed and sold in early September by Gina Lorenzen, Broker Associate with Kentwood Real Estate. Originally designed by award-winning New York architect, Michael Gabellini, the iconic custom-built contemporary home on Cranmer Park is one of the most significant residences in Denver.

Williams was a beloved cultural icon in Denver. She moved to the city in the 1950s with her husband Carl, and together in the 1970s they became pioneers of the cable industry. Williams became one of the most significant players in Denver's art world in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries. She was a large donor to the Denver Art Museum and served on the boards of the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. Williams also played a critical role in the selection of Daniel Libeskind as the architect for the Hamilton Building.

The sleek, modern three bedroom, four bathroom 6,658 square-foot home was completed in 2006 on an expansive 26,500 square-foot lot at Hilltop's highest point on Cranmer Park; surrounded by lush greenery, patios and views of the Rocky Mountains.

A true masterpiece, the interior design features an extensive open living area and study/library surrounded by expanses of glass, creating a bright, airy space to take advantage of the stunning views of the Front Range. There are magnificent wall spaces to accommodate substantial artwork, soaring ceilings, four gorgeous gas fireplaces, open steel and glass center staircase and an elevator connecting all three levels.

In honor of Ginny Williams, Kentwood Real Estate has made a donation to the Ginny Williams Family Foundation.

