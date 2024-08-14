RENOWNED RETAILER TO OPEN IN CITRUS COUNTY THIS WEEK

OTHER FAN FAVORITES ALREADY OPEN AND MORE TO COME

LECANTO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferber Company (Ferber), a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. with local offices in St. Petersburg, FL. announces their full list of tenants at The Shoppes at Black Diamond at the intersection of North Lecanto Highway (CR 491) and West Norvell Bryant Highway (CR 486). The shopping center, anchored by renowned US retailer, Target, also includes Aldi, Panera Bread, Starbucks Coffee, Texas Roadhouse, 7-Eleven, KFC, Express Oil & Tire Engineers, and an 83,000 square foot, Class A, climate-controlled self-storage facility developed by MV Investment. Starbucks Coffee and Panera Bread are open for business, and Target will open to the public Sunday, August 18th, 2024. All retailers are expected to be open by the end of 2025 and the new shopping area will serve as a hub for the entire county including towns such as Beverly Hills, Crystal River, and Inverness.

Ferber Company's "The Shoppes at Black Diamond" project celebrates new Target store now open in Lecanto, FL (Citrus County).

The Ferber project lead and 20-year team member, Marlon Champion, shared that the project is his most challenging to date. "It's important to note the sheer amount of dirt that was removed to make way for this project. Approximately 900,000 cubic yards of dirt was moved before vertical construction could start." Champion adds perspective noting the dirt would fill more than 50,000 dump trucks stretching 232 miles, roughly the distance from Tampa to Jacksonville. "We are very pleased with how this project turned out. We hope to do other projects in Citrus County as they have been one of the most cooperative counties I have ever dealt with," states Champion.

Citrus County Commissioners rallied around the project and cited an amended Land Development Code (LDC), which highlights safe and appealing design elements. Ruthie Davis Schlabach, Citrus County Commissioner of District 3 stated, "The Ferber Company shares the County's vision for how to best manage the growth that is coming to Citrus County, and I especially appreciate their efforts to understand the intensions of our LDC, which adds an extended bike path, and many features devoted to the safety of pedestrian traffic." Ms. Schlabach added they are already feeling the positive impacts of the project with Target alone hiring over 100 employees. "It's a great step forward in expanding the workforce. With projects like this and partners like Ferber, I'd say we're…on target."

PROJECTED OPENING DATES:

Starbucks, July 29, 2024

Panera Bread, August 7, 2024

Target, August 18th, 2024 (grand opening)

Texas Roadhouse, August 20, 2024

7-Eleven, late September

Aldi, late October

KFC/Express Oil, mid to late 2025

Self-Storage, late 2025

About The Ferber Company

The Ferber Company is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. with offices in St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, Nashville, TN and Basking Ridge, NJ. Established in 1907, the company has put its expertise and capital strength to the test, developing a broad array of commercial real estate projects for nationally known retailers throughout the Southeast and New York Metro markets. For more information, visit The Ferber Company.

