Renowned Road Cycling Event Levi's GranFondo Announces New Title Sponsor, Expanding Prize Purse for Professional Cyclists and its Continued Commitment to At-Risk Youth

With generous support from Skipstone, Levi's GranFondo is set to become the richest one-day road race in the world, offering the largest prize purse for professional cyclists to date, while continuing its commitment to at-risk youth through its partner non-profit, King Ridge Foundation

WINDSOR, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi's GranFondo, the renowned annual cycling event that blends professional and amateur racing with casual ridership and community, is announcing Skipstone, a limited production estate winery in Alexander Valley, as its new title sponsor, signaling a new era for domestic road racing in the United States. This partnership will increase prize dollars for participants and grow the Levi's GranFondo race into the "richest" and "goodest" professional one-day road race in the world, allowing Levi's GranFondo to take direct action in response to the decline in domestic road racing and innovate new models for the sport to thrive.

At its core, Levi's GranFondo is an annual, one-day road cycling event in Sonoma County, California, offering various routes and levels, from kid and family-friendly options to a well-supported race for elite cyclists. The event brings together professionals and enthusiasts as well as local community members for a weekend of cycling-related activities, riding, racing and fun. This year's event will take place on April 19th, and will include defending champions Lauren De Crescenzo and Keegan Swenson as well as Sonoma County native Luke Lamperti who rode multiple early editions of Levi's GranFondo beginning at age eight. Luke now races for the UCI WorldTeam Soudal–Quick-Step, and will be a favorite to win.

"We are so grateful for the generous support from our friends at Skipstone. Together, we aim to reinvigorate domestic road bike racing. By investing in our roots, and the foundation of professional racing we will support and inspire the next generation of US athletes," says Levi Leipheimer, founder of Levi's GranFondo. "When we started this event in 2009, my goal was simply to bring people together and share the roads that shaped me as an athlete. Now, with this partnership, we are able to complete the circle, giving back in a meaningful way to help the sport that allowed us to become America's premier gran fondo."

With Skipstone's sponsorship, a grand total of $156,000 will be awarded to the top men and women to finish the Growler, the longest route of Levi's GranFondo. At 138 miles in length, it is the most challenging road race in North America. This year's purse will be awarded in denominations of $25,000, $15,000, $10,000, $7,000, $6,000, $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 for both men and women racers.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Levi's GranFondo to support professional and amateur cyclists, our community, and the youth," said Fahri Diner, proprietor of Skipstone. "Offering a trifecta of world-class wines, an incredibly diverse terrain for cycling and spectacular weather all year around, our home turf in Sonoma County is not only the ideal location for this event, but also a lovely place to visit any time for countless reasons. I wish the best of luck and good legs to the racers in keeping the 'chain-to-the-right.'"

Together with Skipstone, Levi's GranFondo will continue working with its nonprofit partner King Ridge Foundation this year to support organizations that serve at-risk youths around the country. Since its inception, Levi's GranFondo has worked with the King Ridge Foundation to distribute more than $3 million to at-risk youth organizations and community groups providing aid during emergencies like the Tubbs and Valley fires.

Levi's GranFondo is created and organized by Bike Monkey, an event planning and production company with more than 20 years of experience designing, planning, and executing complex road and off-road cycling events in the United States. To learn more about Levi's GranFondo, register to participate, or become a sponsor, visit www.LevisGranFondo.com or reach us by email at [email protected]. For press inquiries, please email [email protected].

About Levi's GranFondo

Levi's GranFondo, founded in 2009 by cyclist Levi Leipheimer and Bike Monkey CEO Carlos Perez, takes place in Windsor, California of Sonoma County's wine region, and is one of America's premier cycling events with upwards of 2,000 in attendance. It offers seven routes of varying difficulty to satisfy cyclists of all levels. The event supports youth through its partner charity King Ridge Foundation and allows participants under the age of 23 to ride for free. Proceeds also support the King Ridge Foundation, with ten cents from every mile ridden going directly to that charity. For more information, visit levisgranfondo.com.

About Skipstone

Since 2001, Skipstone has been a leader in limited-production Alexander Valley wines from its 27-acre vineyard. Poised between two hillsides in the highlands known as Pocket Peak (soon to be designated as an official American Viticultural Area), the vineyard's organic and biodynamic viticulture is overseen by renowned biodynamic consultant Philippe Armenier. Winemaker Laura Jones carefully crafts each release in partnership with renowned international winemaking consultant Philippe Melka. For additional information about Skipstone, please visit www.skipstonewines.com or phone 707.433.9124.

About King Ridge Foundation

King Ridge Foundation is the primary beneficiary of Levi's GranFondo. The organisation uses the event to raise money and awareness for small organizations serving at-risk youth. To date, the Foundation has distributed over $3 million, and more than 500 bicycles to at-risk children. Visit www.kingridgefoundation.org to learn more.

Contact: Emiliano Garcia

[email protected]

(917) 446-7571

SOURCE Levi's GranFondo