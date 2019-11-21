Renowned Sales Expert Releases New Book on the Art of Salesology for Work and Play

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, How to Sell the Plague announces the release of Richard Plinke's new book, Dancing in the Cave of the Dragon: Adventures in the Wonderland of Sales. The third installment in Plinke's critically acclaimed dragon series continues the journey of our intrepid slayer of sales dysphoria and dauntless confronter of life's peculiarities.

Plinke has written that his books are "ostensibly about the field of sales, but since [he sees] selling as a great metaphor for life, they tend to drift and weave a bit," and that adroitness at drifting and weaving a bit results in a joyful journey brimming with delightful tales stuffed with unique insights and filled with the author's humorously satirical point of view. Readers from all walks of life can benefit from Plinke's idiosyncratic wisdom, or as a top 50 Amazon reviewer put it, "If the world lived by Plinke's guidance, we'd all be quite a bit happier. And get along a whole lot better as well."

Dancing in the Cave of the Dragon is not about the seven steps to nirvana-esque prosperity, or any other formula-based concoction of simplistic remedies for what keeps you from achieving success and happiness. What it does offer, however, is thoughtful guidance to help:

Break the shackles of self-imposed limitations

Discover the truth about what's holding you back

Face and conquer the dragons of fear-based selling (and fear-based living)

So, if success and happiness are on your bucket list, you might want to:

In Dancing in the Cave of the Dragon, Plinke uses his imaginative storytelling style to entertain and delight, while sharing his experience and knowledge in the ofttimes perplexing world of opposable-digited hominids. As one critic summed it up, he is "funny, educational and a great read. Plinke doesn't just teach you to be a better salesperson, or a better businessperson, he teaches you to be a better person."

Richard Plinke , founder of How To Sell the Plague, LLC, is an author, speaker and trainer who has spent more than 40 years in sales. A graduate of Rutgers University, he held leadership and executive level sales positions with Fortune 100 companies; created, developed and sold several media-sales businesses; and helped thousands of salespeople along the way to become more effective and better fulfilled in the challenging world of selling.

