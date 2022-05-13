Renowned San Diego Artist Thom Byrne to Debut Most Recent Exhibition "Steel + Bone" May 26 at Folio Interior Design in Del Mar

The show will feature works by the acclaimed artist known for his assemblage art, abstract painting, and mixed

media which will be on display and available for purchase in the "pop-up" Thom Byrne gallery within Folio

Interior Design

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego based artist Thom Byrne, whose illustrious 40 year career has featured international recognition and counts many prominent art collectors as his patrons, is launching his most recent collection of works in his hometown on May 26, 2022 at a gallery within Folio Interior Design in Del Mar from 6 – 9pm.

Thom Byrne, the acclaimed artist known for his assemblage art, abstract paintings, and mixed media works. Thom Byrne at work in his studio.

Thom's artistic influences and wide range of mediums utilized were shaped by his roots growing up in Hollywood, Palm Springs, and spending summers in Laguna Beach amongst the Sawdust Festival collective of artists. At 25 he moved to Boston where he learned historical restoration which help launch his career in San Diego doing high end decorative painting that included murals, wood graining, sponging and glazing for high-end clientele that quickly expanded beyond San Diego. He reputation was such that his projects were 100% referral based and enabled him to make a comfortable living while starting to focus on his art that quickly caught on with collectors throughout the world, enthralled by his totally unique style that mixed found object, assemblage, abstract painting and mixed media.

The self-taught, soft spoke Byrne, who prefers to fly under the radar and let his work speak for itself, does count himself among the more fortunate artists, able to make a good living and travel the world doing what he loves. "I've been lucky to have caught some breaks early in my career that exposed my work, and my passion for it to people who took a liking to my style, which in turned fueled demand for it. I've been able to nurture those networks and continue to do so." He added, "This upcoming exhibition contains works that I would consider to be reflective of the highlights of my career, a mix of mediums I am proud to showcase in my hometown."

Steel + Bone opens May 26, 2022, from 6pm – 9pm at Folio Interior Design located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, suite 105, Del Mar, California. Beer, wine, hors d'oeuvres, live music and guest artists will help celebrate the occasion.

Gallery is by appointment only post opening by contacting Thom at 858.525.2747 or [email protected] to schedule a viewing.

More information about decorative finisher and artist Thomas Alan Byrne is available at www.thombyrne.com.

Press inquiries:

David Boylan

858.395.6905

[email protected]

Thom Byrne has been Featured In:

- Inspirations from France & Italy by Betty Lou Phillips

- Romantic Style: Lovely Homes, Pretty Rooms, Gentle Settings published by Better Homes & Gardens

- Dream Homes Southwest: An exclusive showcase of the Southwest's Finest Architects, Designers and Builders published by Panache Partners, LLC

- Elegant Homes

- South Coast Style

- Traditional Home

- Dream Homes San Diego

SOURCE Thom Byrne Art