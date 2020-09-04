Renowned Scientist Dr. Anja Glisovic Joins the 'New UDHI'

MAULDIN, S.C., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Dental Holdings, Inc.9-3-2020 (OTC: UDHI) (the "New UDHI") has announced that Dr. Anja Glisovic has been named its Chief Science Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Glisovic will be bringing her vast experience in scientific research and development, as well as project leadership at the highest levels, to the New UDHI Team. She holds numerous patents in the fields of medical devices, chemical engineering, and small arms and munitions. Her primary initial responsibility with the New UDHI will be identifying and developing business combinations and high growth opportunities in the medical arena.

Dr. Glisovic received her PhD in X-Ray and Material Physics from Germany's Georg-August Universitat in 2007. She went on to become the head of the R&D Laboratory, Chief Science Officer, and R&D Project Leader for the Fraunhoffer Institute, the world's leading applied research organization. Fraunhofer plays a pivotal role in developing the commercial utilization of key technologies for the future and is known worldwide as a pioneer and catalyst for groundbreaking product developments. Fraunhofer currently operates 74 research institutions across Germany and has an annual research budget of 2.8 billion Euros.

"It is an honor for me to welcome Anja to the team," said UDHI CEO Michael O'Shea. "She is a born leader, a natural and highly effective teacher, and brings with her the utmost respect among her peers. Anja's many innovative patents and long list of accomplishments, both academic and entrepreneurial, gives us exactly the scientific leadership we've been seeking as we enter our next phase of business development."

About the New UDHI

On July 2, 2020, forensic accountant Michael O'Shea accepted the appointment to become the new CEO and sole Board member of Union Dental Holdings Inc. ("UDHI"), a publicly traded company that had emerged from a FL-727 filing in January 2016 and had been languishing as a public shell ever since. Mike quickly made two very important additions to the Board and brought in a highly respected securities attorney to help him clean up all previous problems associated with the shell and begin transitioning to a business "worthy of a NASDAQ listing". Today that process has begun in full with the addition of world class Chief Science Officer, Dr. Anja Glisovic, who is leading the Company's business development efforts into the medical field. For more information on the New UDHI visit NEWUDHI.com

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone, [email protected] 561-908-1683

SOURCE Union Dental Holdings, Inc.