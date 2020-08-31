Renowned Security Technologist Bruce Schneier to Keynote (ISC)² Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, today announced best-selling author and renowned "security guru" Bruce Schneier will give the opening keynote at its tenth annual Security Congress held virtually from November 16-18, 2020.

What: Schneier's 45-minute keynote kicks off the annual global cybersecurity conference. He will outline the public-interest aspects of cybersecurity. In particular, he will discuss the ethics of data privacy and security. Today's cybersecurity professionals are more than technologists; the work they do affects society as a whole.

Who: Bruce Schneier is an internationally renowned security technologist and best-selling author of over a dozen books – including his latest, Click Here to Kill Everybody, exploring the risks and implications of our new hyper-connected era. He works at the intersection of security, technology and people, and has penned hundreds of articles, essays and academic papers on these topics. With a readership of over 250,000, Schneier also publishes a free monthly newsletter, Crypto-Gram and blog, Schneier on Security, explaining, debunking and drawing lessons from security stories that make the news. Schneier is a fellow at the Berkman-Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, and a lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is also a board member of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, AccessNow and the Tor Project.

Where: Schneier's keynote is scheduled for Monday, November 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET. For more information about Security Congress and to register, please visit: securitycongress.brighttalk.live

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2020 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

