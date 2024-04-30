Renowned Sexual Abuse Attorney and Advocate Sarah Klein Celebrates the 3-Year Anniversary of her Podcast Bar Fights with 70 Shows and Half a Million Listens.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Fights podcast is celebrating a significant milestone as it commemorates its three-year anniversary with 70 episodes and half a million listens.

Bar Fights: Taking on Issues that Matter w/ Sarah Klein

Bar Fights: Taking on Issues that Matter has been dedicated to shining a light on pressing issues, particularly those surrounding sexual abuse and adversity, through engaging conversations with survivors and influential figures advocating for change. From athletes to advocates, authors to mental health professionals, the podcast has welcomed a diverse range of guests that have included: New York Times bestselling author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Olympic Medalist Jamie Dantzscher, NXIM survivor and advocate India Oxenberg, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund, Court TV anchor Vinnie Politan, Epstein documentarian Lisa Bryant, and expert therapist Dr. Janie Lacy.

Sarah Klein, advocate, survivor, and renowned sexual abuse attorney has lead Bar Fights with a fervent commitment to justice and a determination to effect positive change. As a hard-hitting attorney and the first known survivor of former Olympic women's gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, Klein's courage and resilience have inspired countless individuals. Her dedication to advocating for victims and holding perpetrators and institutions accountable is evident on each episode of Bar Fights.

Reflecting on the podcast's journey, Klein remarked, "Bar Fights has been an incredible platform for amplifying voices and sparking crucial conversations about issues often overlooked. Through storytelling and dialogue, we're fostering empathy, understanding, and driving meaningful change."

She continued, "As we celebrate our three-year anniversary, I'm humbled by the impact Bar Fights has had and the community we've cultivated. Together, we're not only raising awareness but also advocating for solutions and reforms to combat sexual abuse and protect vulnerable individuals."

As Klein's legal practice remains dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse and advocating for legislative reform, Bar Fights serves as an extension of her advocacy efforts, reaching audiences globally.

Bar Fights is available for streaming on https://barfights.libsyn.com/, inviting listeners to join the conversation and be part of the movement for change. Klein's Instagram handle is @sarahgklein.

