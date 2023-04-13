Renowned Silicon Valley Leader Chris Shipley Joins AgeTech Startup, rocket50

rocket50, AI-Powered Platform for Individuals Over 50, Welcomes Chris Shipley to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- rocket50, committed to empowering individuals over 50 to flourish in the next stage of their life, announces the appointment of esteemed Silicon Valley leader, Chris Shipley, to its Board of Directors.

With a 30-year career focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and restorative sustainability, Shipley has deep experience with startups that drive positive and disruptive change. As the executive producer of the DEMO conference, she helped over 1,500 companies make their market debut, with a combined market value exceeding $300 billion. Her experience and passion for innovation will bolster rocket50's mission to transform the perception of aging and unlock endless possibilities in life's second half.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to collaborate in the AgeTech space, an area with significant potential to address the needs of our growing aging population," Shipley said. "As a Boomer myself, I see the incredible potential to serve this community as we seek enriching careers and lives in this next phase of life."

rocket50 aspires to be the go-to platform for individuals over 50, who are seeking community, learning, events and groups on topics important to this demographic. Members will benefit from peer-to-peer coaching, AI-backed personalized guidance, and a vibrant community for collaboration and networking.

The fastest-growing demographic in Western countries is redefining what aging looks like. They're remaining in the workforce longer, starting new businesses, and actively participating in society. With Shipley's involvement, rocket50 is optimally positioned to secure its leading role in the AgeTech industry.

Manoj Fernando, CEO of rocket50, said: "Chris Shipley's innovative mindset and experience in tackling organizational challenges amid technological and economic disruption make her an ideal addition to rocket50."

About rocket50

rocket50 is an innovative AgeTech platform empowering individuals to create, build, and live their best life after 50. Determined to redefine aging, rocket50 has built a community platform featuring unique lifestyle content and the ability for members to engage and connect. In addition, rocket50 will offer AI-backed, personalized guidance along with various tools and services to help people thrive in the next stage of their lives.

