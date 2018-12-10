Renowned Spanish Language Personality Carlos Alvarez Joins MLC Media With New Radio Syndicated Show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Spanish Language media company, MLC (MLC Media Services) announced today the launch of their newest syndicated radio show hosted by Spanish personality Carlos Alvarez with "El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez," premiering on January 14, 2019.

"El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez" will embody your go-to morning show that touches all the topics audiences want to hear. Joined by his talented female co-star, the Los Angeles radio host Taly Taly Elizondo, who brings a bright and explosive personality and also the "Noticia Buena del Día con Taly Taly" to start your day on a positive note. 'El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez' brings exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest news on what is happening in immigration, entertainment, sports, wellness, motivation and more. This dynamic duo has arrived to lift up your spirit in the mornings and get your day started right!

With over 20 years of experience both on screen and behind the mic, Carlos Alvarez has served as part of the most renowned television and broadcasting networks, including Univision, Mundo Fox, Entravision, to name a few. Currently, he is serving as a Baseball broadcaster on the Fox Sports Network (Fox Deportes) across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. "I am very excited to be joining the MLC family and their amazing team. I know this new chapter will bring a lot of excitement. They have a top-notch roster of syndicated programs and their experience will help me to grow in network radio," said Carlos Alvarez.

"We are very happy to have a professional such as Carlos Alvarez join our team. Carlos has what our audiences love to hear and he has such great relationships with artists to give his listeners great content," said Carlos Moncada, CEO of MLC Media Services. Also stating, "We are positive that 'El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez' will be appealing to what many agencies and advertisers are looking for in their 2019 marketing strategy."

MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 500+ stations in the US and Mexico. Its premier programs include El Show de Alex 'El Genio' Lucas, Armida y La Flaka, El Show de Chiquibaby, El Show de Compa Mike, El Show de Toño, and Ana Lisa y Julieta that currently reach over 10 Million people monthly with radio and social media.

