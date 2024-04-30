Renowned Sports Artist Selling Original Art Collection with Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle & Hundreds of Hall of Famers

Rare original artwork signed by hundreds of legendary Hall of Famers including Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Jim Brown, Muhammad Ali, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron & Sandy Koufax

GRANITE BAY, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of rare original works of art and signed sports memorabilia from acclaimed artist Gary Longordo's personal collection will be available for sale to the general public. The collection includes unique items signed by some of the best Hall of Fame athletes of all time including Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Jim Brown, Wayne Gretzky, Muhammad Ali and many other star players from past and present. AuctionMonthly.com will be selling this incredible collection from May 5, 2024 to May 12, 2024.

Thousands of rare original works of art and signed sports memorabilia to be sold at auction including Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and top Hall of Famers.

Auction Monthly, a Northern California sports cards and memorabilia company, was selected to manage the sale of Gary Longordo's personal art, memorabilia and sports card collection. Auction Monthly recently helped a Sacramento man sell hundreds of rare vintage Babe Ruth baseball cards found in a California closet. The most amazing part of Longordo's collection is the hundred's of original paintings signed by legendary pro athletes and celebrities. The collection includes more than two thousand lots including original sports and pop culture artwork, vintage and modern sports cards, memorabilia, collectibles, ephemera, and incredible sports items featuring legendary Hall of Famers from baseball, football, basketball, hockey, boxing, golf and other sports. The estimated value of this collection is in the high six figures.

Gary Longordo is a sports and pop culture artist from Estero, Florida, who started his training in Italy. After moving to America, he worked several jobs as an artist and became one of the country's most successful forensic artists. Longordo also created celebrity cakes at a famous bakery in Wilmington, NC. He has worked with celebrity bakers, large corporations, top athletes, and professional sports teams during his long career as an accomplished artist. Longordo was commissioned by many top athletes to paint celebrity portraits.

The highlights of this incredible collection are the hundreds of original Longordo paintings signed by many of the top professional athletes of all time. It is very rare to find so many high valued Hall of Fame signatures in a single collection. This is a dream collection for any fan of sports, art, music and Hollywood. In addition to sports, there are paintings of Marilyn Monroe, the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and movies like The Godfather. "I was blessed to be able to do what I love to do for so many years," said Longordo.

More information about this incredible sports and pop culture works of art and signed memorabilia auction will be made available to the public at AuctionMonthly.com on May 5th.

About Auction Monthly:

Auction Monthly helps collectors sell sports cards, memorabilia and other collectibles. Auction Monthly sells many items to direct buyers and they use select auction houses for consignments. The owners of auction monthly created the company to provide collectors a better way to sell sports cards and collectibles. Collectors trust selling with Auction Monthly based on the company's reputation for achieving top prices and providing white glove customer service from start to finish.

For breaking stories and new information: AuctionMonthly.com/Twitter

Media Contact:

1-800-560-3272

[email protected]

Hi-Res Images Available

SOURCE Auction Monthly