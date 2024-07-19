Renowned Staffing Industry Leader Dave Barthel Joins Beeline as Senior Vice President

Set to Drive Expansion and Innovation to Further Elevate Global Beeline Professional Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant addition to its roster, Beeline , the leader in global extended workforce management technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Dave Barthel as Senior Vice President of the global Beeline Professional team.

With an illustrious 30-year career in human capital, Barthel is poised to drive Beeline Professional's global sales strategy. His proven leadership abilities, deep industry knowledge, and relentless pursuit of excellence make him uniquely qualified to lead the team to new heights.

Starting his new role at Beeline, Barthel expressed his excitement, highlighting his longstanding 20+ year relationship with the company and his enthusiasm for officially joining the team. Barthel stated, "This role is a fantastic opportunity to leverage my experience leading successful sales teams to position Beeline Professional as the leader in the mid-market sector. I'm confident that Beeline Professional will drive Beeline's growth, and I'm excited to transform the global talent acquisition scene with this innovative team."

Barthel began his distinguished career in 1996 as a technical recruiter at TEKsystems. His passion for the industry quickly steered him towards business development roles, beginning a transformational journey in the staffing space. His commitment to innovation and excellence was evident during his tenure at Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), where he spent over 16 years. As the Global Business Development and Marketing team leader, he was instrumental in expanding Allegis Group's global footprint, including establishing sales and marketing teams in EMEA and APAC and creating a partner network to serve customers in LATAM.

In 2019, Barthel assumed the role of Executive Vice President at HiringSolved, an Allegis Group start-up investment. Overseeing the sales and marketing teams, he transformed the company into a staffing-centric software solution, focusing on delivering talent intelligence experiences that empower staffing firms to succeed. His efforts played a crucial role in scaling the business, demonstrating his ability to drive innovation and growth.

Most recently, Barthel contributed his expertise to AkkenCloud, where he led the development of the sales and marketing organization, further evidencing his exceptional capability to build and lead high-performing teams.

Beeline President and CEO Doug Leeby welcomed Dave Barthel, noting, "Dave's passion and remarkable track record of success and leadership is a testament to his dedication to building winning sales organizations. His role with Beeline Professional marks the beginning of a new chapter as we expand and innovate in the extended workforce space. We are thrilled to have him on board."

About Beeline

For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to achieve competitive advantages with their extended workforce. Beeline Extended Workforce Platform gives companies the visibility needed to mitigate risk, achieve cost savings, and meet dynamic business needs. With tailored solutions that solely focus on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients leverage Beeline products that fit their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, clients can connect their extended workforce data from all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems.

Join the list of renowned brands benefiting from Beeline's deeply seasoned experts, collaborative innovation, and industry-leading partner network. Explore more at beeline.com .

