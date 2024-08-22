Renowned Style Expert and Q50 Ambassador Stacy London Launches Exclusive Collection with QVC

by Stacy London brings a seamless fusion of fashion and timeless comfort to QVC

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, world leader in live shoppable entertainment today announced an exclusive collaboration with Stacy London, American stylist, fashion consultant, author, magazine editor and Q50 Ambassador. From the woman who told America what NOT to wear for over a decade comes Stacy London's honest, funny, unfiltered and savvy approach to what to wear now at any age with her own collection, by Stacy London, designed exclusively for QVC. The apparel collection premieres on-air on August 23. The apparel collection is available now on QVC.com and premieres on-air Friday, August 23.

Stacy London with 3 models debuting her by Stacy London collection with QVC.

The collection is designed to be personal, with multiple ways to wear each piece to make it your own, including Stacy's signature addables, versatile collars, cuffs, and more that can be collected and changed out to create layered looks without the bulk. These modern-day collectables enhance personal style and are designed to inspire confidence and self-expression.

"We are thrilled to bring Stacy London's distinctive style and inclusive vision to QVC," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC. "Stacy's expertise and commitment to empowering women over 50 through fashion aligns perfectly with QVC's mission through Age of Possibility to offer women 50+ the products and shopping experiences that make them feel seen and supported. The launch of by Stacy London marks an exciting addition to our array of fashion offerings and we look forward to inspiring our customers through Stacy's passion."

From versatile wardrobe staples to statement pieces that effortlessly transition any outfit, each piece embodies Stacy's philosophy of fashion as a tool for empowerment. With inclusive sizing ranging from XXS to 3X or 0-28 and prices from $39.00 to $150.00, the collection ensures that every woman can find pieces that fit and flatter their unique shape.

"This collection was born out of my own desire to experience joy in mid-life. I have never felt more like myself, despite body changes and menopause, and I couldn't find clothes that made me look as confident as I feel," says Stacy London. "I designed this collection with the QVC 50+ customer in mind to give her quality, ease, and style in every design. This collection delivers all the comfort without losing any of the style. It is my mission to help others find the joy in getting dressed again. This is the Age of Possibility in ALL things…style included!"

QVC's Quintessential 50 (Q50), a part of the Age of Possibility, is comprised of QVC hosts, celebrities, activists, entrepreneurs and more, whose experiences and achievements prove the possibilities that this time of life offers for women. With their fresh input, unique perspective, and modern taste, the Q50 will help guide QVC's efforts to support women in their Age of Possibility by influencing QVC's programming and product offerings.

by Stacy London, designed exclusively for QVC, is available now on QVC.com and premieres on-air Friday, August 23rd at 11 a.m. EST with Stacy London.

About QVC, Inc.

About Stacy London

Stacy London is a fashion stylist, author, and television personality best known for her role as co-host on TLC's What Not to Wear. With over three and a half decades of experience in the fashion industry, Stacy has become a leading voice in style and self-expression, empowering individuals to embrace their authentic selves through personal fashion choices.

