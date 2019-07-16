Renowned Traders to Analyze Markets LIVE & Share Top Trade Ideas

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TradersEXPO Chicago, which provides 2,000+ retail traders with the rare opportunity to meet and get real-time trading analysis and advice from the best minds in the financial industry, is being held July 21-23 at McCormick Place South Building.

The speaker line-up at The TradersEXPO Chicago will feature the country's most successful professional traders and leading analysts who will discuss the latest tools, technologies, and cutting-edge trading strategies during in-depth educational classes.

Featured Trading Experts:

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks Include:

Forex Summit – This educational summit features elite professional forex traders, with varying styles and methods, who will teach attendees how to profitably manage and trade their FX accounts by utilizing the latest strategies, tools, and platforms.

Back to the Futures – This event is designed to provide futures traders with insights into current market activity and price action on the latest political and economic events across various markets, including commodities, forex, crude oil, gold, and more.

Charles Schwab Spotlight on Options & Futures – This special track will focus on options strategies for earnings, how a repair strategy with options works, greeks and implied volatility, futures trading basics and strategies.

All-Stars of Options Trading – This always-popular event provides beginner, intermediate, and advanced options traders with the rare opportunity to network with the country's top professional traders while learning their time-tested strategies for generating cash flow and mitigating portfolio risk in bullish, bearish, and neutral markets.

Crypto Intelligence – This exclusive learning experience features some of the most talented developers, company founders, traders, and influencers in the cryptocurrency and blockchain community. They will teach beginning and advanced crypto investors the best strategies, exchanges, and wallets to use for trading and protecting digital assets.

Global Macro Edge Series – This special event features some of the country's top global macro analysts who will share their strategies for pulling profits from a range of asset classes to appeal to the wide array of investors' time horizons and risk appetites.

Women in Trading – This impressive cast of professional women traders will help you develop strategies to take advantage of short-term opportunities and earn a consistently profitable return from the markets.

In addition to face-to-face access to 75+ top-tier trading experts, free attendance at The TradersEXPO Chicago provides attendees with access to an interactive Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

