Renowned transportation guru and educator Robert Paaswell receives CCNY's President's Medal

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert E. Paaswell, the internationally recognized expert in public transportation issues and consulting, is The City College of New York's 2023 President's Medal recipient. A Distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering Emeritus at CCNY, Paaswell received the medal from College President Vincent G. Boudreau at CCNY's Annual President's Circle dinner in Manhattan.

Dr. Robert Paaswell, 2023 CCNY President's Medal Recipient. Photo credit: Eugene Chiu

The President's Medal is awarded for distinguished achievement and public service. Past recipients include: Nelson Mandela; Nobel Laureates Robert Aumann and Leon M. Lederman; Coretta Scott King, Gen. Colin L. Powell, USA (ret.), astronaut Mario Runco Jr., Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton; and Benjamin B. Ferencz, who was 99 and the last surviving former Nuremberg war crimes trials prosecutor when he received the medal in 2019. The 2002 Medal was awarded to the men and women of New York City's uniformed services for their heroic service on and after September 11, 2001.

This is the latest of Paaswell's numerous honors, which include the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary's Award for Superior Service, The Council of University Centers Award for Distinguished Leadership and the COMTO Award for Service. The latter is presented by the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO), the leading national advocate for employment diversity, inclusion and contracting opportunities in the multi-modal, multi-billion-dollar transportation industry.

"Making this award to Buz Paaswell–only the second such allocation I've made as president–is a true joy," said President Boudreau. "Professor Paaswell is a lifelong public servant, having devoted his entire life not just to transportation and civil engineering, but to the application of his expertise to alleviating the burdens on underserved, under-resourced communities. Moreover, his love of our students and CCNY is virtually a defining aspect of his personality. Buz Paaswell is City College, through and through, and he richly deserves this recognition."

Paaswell credited the generations of students he's taught and mentored at CCNY, and his tremendous colleagues, for the prestigious accolade.

"Incredible and engaged students, many of whom have gone on to positions of leadership," he noted. "Terrific colleagues of many disciplines, and the problems and rewards of New York City -- these have been the driving forces of a rewarding career centered at CCNY. CCNY, quite simply, is just an amazing place. How fortunate I have been to spend the last 33 years here."

About Dr. Robert Paaswell

Among the high profile positions he's held, Paaswell served as CCNY Interim President from 2009-2010. During his tenure, he raised the intellectual profile of the College, energized its faculty, focused the administration on to its core mission of serving students and faculty, and engaged the Upper Manhattan community. He raised $29.4 million in gifts in his affiliated role as President of the City College 21st Century Foundation, and prepared the college for a transition to new leadership.

He is the emeritus Director of the College's University Transportation Research Center, Region II, which he led for 19 years and the founding Director of the CUNY Institute for Urban Systems (CIUS), which he led until this year. He served as Site Director of the new NSF sponsored Industry/University Cooperative Research Center: Sustainably Integrated Buildings and Sites Center. He is a founder of the Rangel infrastructure Workforce Initiative (2020) – concerned with training a 21st century workforce for the infrastructure industry.

Prior to his roles at CCNY, Paaswell served as the CEO (President) of the Chicago Transit Authority – the nation's second largest transit system (1986-1989). He has authored two books, twelve book chapters, and over 150 technical publications and reports. He is a sought-after speaker in his field with over 200 invited technical presentations, and a contributor of articles to the World Book Encyclopedia, is listed in "Who's Who in the World, "Who's Who in America", "Who's Who in Engineering", and "Who's Who in Finance and Industry."

He has served as the principal investigator for over 100 sponsored research grants of approximately $80 million. His current research concerns urban sustainability, technology and its cultural impacts on transport and urban form and transit system budgeting and finance, including both operating and capital budgets; transit investment strategies and issues of transit system governance. He is leading CIUS in innovative research and programs addressing issues of urban sustainability. CIUS is the home of the Building Performance Laboratory (BPL) – a regional and national success and contribution to green technology and sustainable cities.

Contact: Jay Mwamba, [email protected], 917.892.0374

SOURCE City College of New York, Office of Institutional Advancement and Communications