Renowned Trauma Surgeon Dr. Martin Schreiber to Address Readiness at 2025 NPSA Banff Meeting

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Pacific Surgical Association announced that Dr. Martin Schreiber will deliver the keynote address at its annual meeting in Banff, Canada . The meeting opens on November 21 and focuses on military and civilian collaborations in surgery. Dr. Schreiber's keynote is titled "Are We Ready for Large Scale Combat Operations?" It examines readiness from both military and civilian perspectives.

Martin Schreiber, M.D.

Dr. Schreiber studied chemistry at the University of Chicago before earning his medical degree at Case Western Reserve University. His surgical training included Madigan Army Medical Center and the University of Washington, where he served as Chief Resident and completed a fellowship in trauma and surgical critical care. He has taught at Texas Tech University, Baylor College of Medicine, and the Uniformed Services University.

He later joined Oregon Health & Science University. At OHSU, he became Professor of Surgery and held additional appointments in physiology, pharmacology, and regenerative medicine. He led the Donald D. Trunkey Center for Civilian and Combat Casualty Care and advanced programs that prepare both military and civilian surgeons for complex events.

Dr. Schreiber is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has served as Region X Chief of the Committee on Trauma and as Chair of the Advocacy Committee of the Board of Governors.

The North Pacific Surgical Association is one of the oldest surgical organizations in the nation, established in 1912. Surgeons from across the Northwest in the United States and Canada will attend the meeting in Banff.

Dr. Schreiber will close with a simple charge. Turn talk into drills, drills into habits, and habits into lives saved. Success will be predicated on the most complex communication network ever created. The question in Banff on November 21 is not only whether we are ready for Large Scale Combat Operations. It is whether each hospital, each team, and each leader is prepared to act together when the call comes. If attendees leave with shared plans, clear roles, and a calendar of joint exercises, the keynote will have done its job.

About Martin Schreiber

Martin Schreiber, M.D., FACS, FCCM, is an internationally recognized surgeon , a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, and a researcher based in Portland, Oregon. With a career spanning over 35 years, Dr. Schreiber has shaped critical care globally through his work in combat hospitals in Iraq and Afghanistan, his academic leadership at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), and his contributions to over 350 published studies .

SOURCE Martin A. Schreiber, M.D.