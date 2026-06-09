Renowned Urologist Dr. (Col) Rajeev Sood joins Manipal Hospital Gurugram to strengthen Comprehensive Urology and Kidney Transplant services

GURUGRAM, India, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospital Gurugram, one of India's leading multi-specialty healthcare institutions, has further strengthened its Department of Urology, Robotics & Renal Transplant with the onboarding of Dr. (Col) Rajeev Sood, Chairman – Urology, Robotics & Renal Transplant.

Dr. (Col) Rajeev Sood, Chairman – Urology, Robotics & Renal Transplant, Manipal Hospital Gurugram

Dr. (Col) Rajeev Sood is among the most renowned urologists and renal transplant surgeons, bringing with him over 33 years of rich clinical and surgical experience in advanced urology, robotic surgery, laser prostate surgery, and renal transplantation. He has been a driving force behind the development and widespread adoption of Green Laser Prostatectomy programs in India, and his contributions to the field continue to shape contemporary urological practice. He also holds active medical registrations in multiple countries and has been mentoring surgeons internationally in the field of renal transplantation, contributing to the advancement of transplant care across borders.

Welcoming Dr. Sood, Mr. Navin Pascal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Gurugram, said, "At Manipal Hospital Gurugram, we remain committed to bringing together clinical experts to deliver world-class healthcare backed by advanced technology and compassionate care. The joining of Dr. (Col) Rajeev Sood and his team significantly strengthens our capabilities in advanced urology, robotics, and renal transplant services. Their collective expertise will help us further elevate patient outcomes and assure our position as a trusted centre for comprehensive urological care in the region."

With this addition, the department at Manipal Hospital Gurugram is further equipped with cutting-edge robotic and diagnostic technology to deliver enhanced surgical precision, faster recovery, improved patient safety, and comprehensive treatment solutions across complex urological and renal transplant procedures.

For any inquiries, contact our team at [email protected] or call us at +91 95722 72104.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with over 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.

SOURCE Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram