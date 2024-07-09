Renowned Vintner Jayson Woodbridge of Hundred Acre Wine Group Acquires Madrigal Winery Facility and Vineyard for the Fortunate Son Winery

CALISTOGA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayson Woodbridge, founder and owner of Hundred Acre Wine Group, has acquired Napa Valley's historic Madrigal Winery. The vineyard and winery will serve Fortunate Son Wines, the newest wine project from the critically acclaimed winemaker.

This acquisition marks the third significant expansion in the last four years for Fortunate Son Wines which are sourced from heritage micro-block sites that showcase the quality of the vineyards that are the bedrock of the early history of the Napa Valley.

Each Fortunate Son wine is made with the same meticulous winemaking and farming practices as Woodbridge's flagship wine Hundred Acre. The wines represent a commitment to quality and craftsmanship that very few wineries in the world can match. Hundred Acre Wines have been awarded 65 scores of 100 points over the last 19 vintages.

"We are in a period that occurs once in a few generations. It has allowed us to buy and redevelop our historic vineyard, farmed since the 1870's on the corner of Larkmead Lane and Highway 29 a stone's throw from Madrigal with very similar soil profiles, a natural fit which will also complement our existing Fortunate Son Winery in St. Helena at the historic David Fulton Ranch est. 1860 and one of the first if not the first winery in California. This type of opportunity only comes along for vineyards of this quality perhaps every 75 - 100 years," Woodbridge said.

"I watched the vineyard at Larkmead Lane corner for 30 years. I have been seriously looking at Madrigal for several years. This is some of the best ground in the valley. We purchased a portion of the property from the son Chris. His father Jess, a highly respected viticulturalist is retaining the rest. We look forward to the opportunity to work with him and his vineyard.

The newly acquired 10-acre Madrigal property, located between Calistoga and St. Helena, consists of 8 acres of planted vineyard property, a production facility, appointment only tasting room and garden, and a small private estate. The Madrigal brand is not being purchased and remains with Chris and his family.

With this acquisition, Fortunate Son gains further control over their own vineyard sources and farming techniques with esteemed Viticulturalist Jim Barbour managing all Fortunate Son and Hundred Acre estates with Jayson and his son Cameron Woodbridge. "Our objectives are simple, perfection without compromise, ever…" Woodbridge said.

Woodbridge launched Fortunate Son in 2018 and began the exploration of vineyard sites renowned for their historical significance. In 2020, he acquired the iconic David Fulton Winery, established in 1860. The longest-running multi-generational winery in California, the Fulton heirs selected Woodbridge as its new successor.

Fortunate Son's second estate, the corner of Larkmead Lane, was acquired by Woodbridge in 2022 and renamed "True Romance" (Romance being an anagram of his son Cameron's name). True Romance will be one of the future homes of a Fortunate Son estate planned for 2027.

As a result of these acquisitions, Fortunate Son Wines will be able to offer a very few tours and tastings. Wine enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the unique expression of these micro locations, the soil, the winery and wines made in their place of origin and in Napa Valley created with Fortunate Son's meticulous winemaking and farming disciplines.

About Fortunate Son Wines

Fortunate Son Wines is a highly acclaimed winery based in St. Helena, California. With a commitment to producing wines of exceptional quality, the winery has garnered numerous accolades, and loyal following of wine aficionados. Through its meticulous winemaking techniques and dedication to showcasing the unique characteristics of each vineyard, Fortunate Son continues to set the standard for excellence in the wine industry.

