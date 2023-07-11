Renowned White Collar Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Surgent Joins the Criminal Defense Team Representing Reality Stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley

News provided by

Weiner Law Group LLP

11 Jul, 2023, 08:19 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned criminal defense attorney Jay Surgent from the Weiner Law Group headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey announced today that he and a team of lawyers within his firm are joining the legal defense team, as legal consultants, representing reality T.V. stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley as they continue to work through the appellate process in efforts to overturn their prison sentence received in the federal district court in Atlanta, Georgia now pending on appeal in the United States Court of Appeals For the Eleventh Circuit. Mr. Surgent has represented many high-profile clients and is no stranger to high profile cases. When asked about his recent entry into the case, Mr. Surgent commented, "We have reviewed this case extensively and we truly believe there were several serious and critical errors in this case including the in-court testimony of a government witness and IRS agent. Additionally, the prosecutors, during the trial, received information that the Chrisleys did not owe taxes that the government was alleging and telling the jury were still unpaid. The prosecutors did not turn this information over to the defense and did not inform the Court that their witness had misled the jury. We believe that a serious injustice occurred, and that this sentence must be vacated. The Chrisleys should be awarded a new trial. We are here to join an already stellar legal team which includes Alex Little with Burr Forman LLP in Nashville. We plan to all work together to right this incredible injustice."

Continue Reading
White Collar Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Surgent
White Collar Criminal Defense Attorney Jay Surgent
Todd and Julie Chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley

Mr. Surgent has successfully represented numerous famous clients and his presence in this particular case could mark a major turning point in the current litigation. When asked about his involvement in this high-profile case, Mr. Surgent stated, "Todd and Julie Chrisley have maintained their innocence from the very beginning. The Georgia Office of Inspector General released a report regarding this case. Within this report there are details in which they uncovered significant issues with this case that were occurring from the very beginning of this process including alleged abuse of power and actions by the prosecutors and investigators within the Georgia Department of Revenue. The report uncovered that 'Department of Revenue employees falsely alleged that the Chrisleys were involved in terrorism or money laundering in order to obtain the Chrisley's financial information.' This process arose from the very misguided and unethical attempt to target the Chrisleys because of their celebrity. These tainted and unjust actions that began at the state level continued as they were prosecuted by the federal authorities, ultimately preventing the Chrisleys from receiving a fair and just trial. We intend to effectively advocate on their behalf to restore justice and restore their freedom."

ABOUT THE FIRM: Weiner Law Group, LLP., offers a wide range of legal defense services and represents a broad spectrum of clients - from startups to Fortune 100 companies, insurers to public entities and real estate developers to individuals and families. With six offices located in New Jersey and New York City, they are a premier law firm with tremendous background and experience.

Jay Surgent can be contacted at 973-403-1100 or [email protected]

Access the Georgia Office of Inspector General Report: https://oig.georgia.gov/document/document/2021-09-21roi-20-0032-i-amendedpdf/download.

SOURCE Weiner Law Group LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.