Renowned Work Culture Expert and Author Launches New AI-Powered Product to Replace Engagement Surveys

ReadySet Founder and CEO, Y-Vonne Hutchinson, launches Superessence to help companies bring out the best in all their people

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Y-Vonne Hutchinson, founder and CEO of one of the country's largest company culture and DEI consultancies, ReadySet, announced the launch of Superessence today, a new tech company offering an AI-powered platform to help HR professionals and people operations teams measure and evaluate company culture in minutes. Trained on more than a decade of ReadySet's proprietary data, cultural expertise, and publicly available information, Superessence enables business and HR leaders to measure company culture across several critical dimensions.

Changes in society and the corporate landscape now require a more up-to-the-minute finger on the pulse of a company's employee sentiment and culture, which lends itself perfectly to the efficiency and effectiveness benefits enabled by AI. Superessence centralizes real-time data with unique corporate culture insights about the wellbeing of employees to help companies preserve, enhance, and elevate the accountability of their culture at the digitally-driven pace expected in all other aspects of our lives and work.

"Historically, evaluating company culture has been a laborious process involving endless employee and engagement surveys that can take months to distribute, collect, and analyze – we're changing that," said CEO and founder of Superessence, Y-Vonne Hutchinson. "With Superessence, you can ensure employees feel served by your team, appropriate stakeholders get the right information when they need it, and your business has meaningful insights to understand internal systemic and cultural biases, all in a matter of minutes."

Superessence's toolsets and automated workflows deliver secure, anonymous, real-time data quickly so companies can determine challenges and opportunities at-a-glance, making it easy to monitor culture and employee satisfaction. Using publicly available data from sources like Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and the company's website, combined with available internal data, Superessence provides a quick, real-time overview of the culture that visually resembles a heat map. Harnessing the power of AI, the analysis of aggregate data includes retrospective, in-the-moment, and predictive insights honed by ReadySet's decade of data collection, resources, and experience as culture and DEI experts.

Understanding that HR and people operations teams have limited time and resources, Superessence provides immediate ROI that makes it easy to comply with government mandates such as EEOC, ESG, pay equity audits, and AI bias reports. The people-first technology simplifies tasks and delivers actionable insights that put work culture to work right away.

Superessence features include:

Culture and sentiment analysis plotted along 11 dimensions: leadership; management; people processes; operational infrastructure and support; risk management and compliance; growth orientation; innovation and creativity; diversity, equity and inclusion; employee engagement; mental health; and wellbeing

Detailed analysis of culture risks and corresponding recommendations

Automatically populated action plans with options to self service

Ability to run culture analyses immediately, without the need for a survey, cutting time to insight from months to minutes

Ability to integrate with HRIS systems and customize by uploading and analyzing company policies, handbooks, performance reviews, and more

Superessence is currently available in beta with a full product rollout expected in early 2025. You can find out more here: https://www.thesuperessence.com/

About Superessence

Founded by Y-Vonne Hutchinson, founder and CEO of the company culture and DEI consultancy ReadySet, Superessence is a tech platform that helps business leaders, HR professionals, and people operations teams evaluate company culture in minutes, instead of months. With AI models trained on 10 years of ReadySet's proprietary data, cultural expertise, and publicly available information, Superessense aims to replace traditional engagement surveys to help companies quickly preserve, enhance, and elevate the accountability of their culture. Bringing the latest technology together with people who truly care about the wellbeing of employees, Superessence saves valuable time while ensuring everyone at the company has the ability to be their best.

