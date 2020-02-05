Renoworks Joins New EagleView Edge Program as Key Partner

Renoworks brings visualization expertise and comprehensive building product libraries to new program, spurring innovation in the construction industry

CALGARY, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), the leading end-to-end visualization platform for the building construction industry, was recently announced as a key solution provider in the new EagleView Edge™ partner program.

EagleView Edge is a solutions-focused program that creates new opportunities for partners seeking to harness EagleView's innovation, enabling members to build differentiated solutions powered by EagleView and participate in joint marketing and sales programs. Renoworks brings 20 years of construction visualization expertise to the partnership, as well as its comprehensive offering of over 350 building product libraries from the top manufacturers in North America.

"Renoworks is pleased to join EagleView Edge," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "Through the development of our newest solution, Renoworks FastTrack, the new EagleView Edge program will enable Renoworks to provide an all-in-one design and measurement platform to the entire industry, including building materials manufacturers, distributors, retailers, dealers and contractors across North America. The integration of EagleView measurement data into our platform is another step towards our vision to build a comprehensive platform that provides value throughout the entire construction and remodeling value chain."

Renoworks aims to achieve its value chain vision through the EagleView Edge program by leveraging EagleView measurement data to provide a single platform on a building product company's website, allowing customers to design and measure their projects through a cohesive, custom-branded experience.

"We are pleased to launch EagleView Edge with Renoworks at our side along with other early members," said Michael Park, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of EagleView. "The Renoworks solution is a great example of what the construction industry has to look forward to as technology plays a greater role in modernizing its processes. The addition of EagleView's high-resolution aerial imagery, measurements and data analytics to the Renoworks platform will increase the speed and accuracy of builds which ultimately will benefit both contractors and homeowners."

To learn more, visit https://www.renoworks.com/ and contact the Renoworks Team.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the building construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the construction industry's greatest challenges: enabling customers to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

