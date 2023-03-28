RENPHO and USA Triathlon Partner to Inspire Fitness Communities Across the Country

As the exclusive Smart Scale sponsor of the USA Triathlon, RENPHO will be a valuable resource for training athletes looking to amplify their skills

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RENPHO , the leading provider of innovative lifestyle products made to elevate your fitness, health and wellness goals, announced today that it will be the exclusive Smart Scale sponsor of USA Triathlon. USA Triathlon is the National Governing Body for the sport of triathlon in the United States, and a proud member of the International Triathlon Union (ITU).

RENPHO and USA Triathlon share a mission to grow, inspire and support active, fitness-driven communities, providing resources and solutions for individuals to attain their wellness goals and reach their full potential. USA Triathlon sanctions more than 4,300 events and connects more than 400,000 members each year. In partnership with RENPHO's cutting-edge technology and expertise in fitness tracking and analysis, the two will work synergistically to promote healthy living and empower athletes to take their training to the next level.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with USA Triathlon to provide some of the country's most passionate athletes with more insight into their health and fitness goals," said Jonathon Baggia of RENPHO. "Our products are designed to help those on a wellness journey find the best path for them and we look forward to supporting USA Triathlon members as part of this. From training to recovery, the RENPHO brand is dedicated to our community of 18+ million users and is ready to welcome our Triathlete partners with open arms!"

The RENPHO Elis Smart Body Scale is the World's #1 Best-Selling Smart Body Scale with over 250,000+ 5-star ratings and reviews on Amazon. The scale uses Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology to monitor weight and 13 body composition indexes, such as muscle mass, body fat and water weight. With Bluetooth connectivity, the scale syncs to popular health apps, including RENPHO Health, to make setting goals and tracking progress easy.

This partnership will support those looking to compete on their journey to become ultimate athletes. This year, RENPHO will also highlight the complete Smart Body Fat Scale line as a sponsor of the "Official Weigh-In Corner" at the 2023 USA Triathlon Events.

"USA Triathlon and RENPHO share a mission to help people reach their health and wellness goals," said Victoria Brumfield, USA Triathlon CEO. "No matter where USA Triathlon members are in their multisport journey, data and technology are critical to monitoring their training and progress along the way. We are proud to welcome RENPHO to our family of partners to maximize use of that data for their overall health and wellbeing, training and racing."

RENPHO will also be working with a panel of Triathletes to keep audiences informed on their latest innovations and how they can fit into your daily training routine. Learn more about the partnership, here, on RENPHO.com.

About RENPHO

Founded in 2016, RENPHO was born with the vision to empower people worldwide to improve all aspects of their life by granting a passport to their own health data. Its mission is to create a growing ecosystem of smart lifestyle products that provide advanced solutions which are essential, accessible and everyday. Widely recognized for its smart weight scales and massage products, RENPHO continues to be a leading innovator in health & wellness technology, developing products that are carefully researched to enhance people's health, fitness and wellness journey. To learn more, visit RENPHO.com or follow RENPHO on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok and LinkedIn .

About USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon, and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 4,000 races and connects with more than 400,000 members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroots level with athletes, coaches, and race directors — as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation — USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon Championships, Pan American Games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. USA Triathlon is a proud member of World Triathlon and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

SOURCE RENPHO