Renpure's® NEW Plant-Based Beauty Proves that Natural Ingredients Don't Mean Sacrificing Performance

Meeting some of the strictest wellness criteria from retailers such as Whole Foods and Target, to expanded product offerings at the likes of Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid, Renpure's goal is to make products with natural, Plant Based ingredients accessible and affordable, no matter where consumers shop.

"2019 is a major year for Renpure. We're excited to launch an entirely new product lineup to consumers with our new Plant Based Beauty collection," says Marc Anthony Venere, President and CEO of MAV Beauty Brands. "We've mastered the perfect balance of high-performance and good-for-you ingredients to create healthy beauty innovations without the high cost."

Renpure believes that anything a chemical can do a plant can do better. They believe in formulating without the common, potentially harmful ingredients that your hair and skin don't want, while keeping good ingredients like coconut, tea tree, charcoal, hemp, rose, biotin and so much more. Renpure's new Plant Based Beauty collection does all of this, without compromise. Each product is formulated without the use of sulfates, parabens, propylene glycol and more; all while maintaining high performance as evident in their deep cleansing, rich lathers and luxurious textures. "Lose the sulfates. Keep the bubbles." is a mantra the brand lives by.

Renpure is gently-sourced and built around a base philosophy of plant and vegetable ingredients. Careful combinations of surfactants primarily derived from coconut oil are used in the shampoos, while plant-based conditioning polymers balanced with natural waxes, oils, and fatty esters are utilized in the conditioners. Additionally, the brand introduced a new progressive preservative system where a portion of the components are derived from Coconut Oil, and are free from paraben. Using renewable, plant-based materials that are harvested in nature, the products undergo minimal processing and the residual materials are much more suitable for daily use by consumers.

Through this launch, Renpure has created a more consistent, harmonious and seamless shopping experience by selecting distinct, vibrant colors and fragrance profiles that provide a sensorial experience for consumers. The packaging is designed to simplify the shopping process, strengthen the product benefit language as well as increase visibility for important claims such as its strict zero statement: "zero gluten, dyes, propylene glycol, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde "™.

The comprehensive line-up is comprised of shampoos, conditioners, dry shampoos, leave-in conditioners and scalp-care, which are designed to meet the needs of diverse hair types, as well body care:

Hair Care

Coconut & Vitamin E, Hydrate & Replenish

Tea Tree Lemon Sage, Refreshing Moisture

Biotin & Collagen, Thicken & Strengthen

Bamboo Coconut Water, Volume & Body

Keratin & Argan, Restorative

Apple Cider Vinegar, Clarify & Shine

Rose Water, Weightless Hydration

Whipped Coconut & Peony, Curl & Shine

Detoxifying Charcoal, Clarify & Deep Cleanse

Restorative Hemp Oil, Moisture Therapy

Body Care

Coconut & Vitamin E, Hydrate & Replenish

Tea Tree Mint, Refreshing Moisture

Cucumber & Aloe, Soothing & Refreshing

Rose Water, Weightless Hydration

Detoxifying Charcoal, Clarify & Deep Cleanse

Coco Butter & Shea, Moisture & Shine

Products selections are newly available at food, drug and mass stores including Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Rite Aid and HEB. Suggested retail price starting at $7.99.

ABOUT RENPURE:

Renpure is a developer of hair and body care products and is one of the fastest growing beauty brands in the U.S. Renpure was founded in 2008 in Minnesota and today is part of MAV Beauty Brands, a fast-growing global personal care company with a portfolio of three independently founded brands. Renpure develops innovative products using natural, Plant Based ingredients and are designed for the whole family. All Renpure lines are free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, gluten, phthalates and propylene glycol. Renpure is proud to be Made in the USA and available nationwide in food, drug and mass retailers.

For more information on Renpure, visit renpure.com.

