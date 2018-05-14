Renren Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren"), which operates a social networking service (SNS) business, used auto business and SaaS business, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2018.
The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.renren-inc.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report free of charge by contacting the Investor Relations department by mail at:
About Renren Inc.
Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates a social networking service (SNS) business, used car business and SaaS business. Renren's American depositary shares, each of which represents fifteen Class A ordinary shares, trade on the NYSE under the symbol "RENN".
