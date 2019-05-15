Renren Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Renren Inc.

May 15, 2019, 18:00 ET

BEIJING, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren"), which operates a leading premium used auto business in China (NASDAQ: KXIN) and several US-based SaaS businesses, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F was filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.renren-inc.com.

Renren Inc.
Investor Relations Department
5/F, North Wing
18 Jiuxianqiao Middle Road, Chaoyang District
Beijing 100016
People's Republic of China

 About Renren Inc.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates a leading premium used auto business in China (NASDAQ: KXIN) and several US-based SaaS businesses. Renren's American depositary shares, each of which represents fifteen Class A ordinary shares, trade on NYSE under the symbol "RENN".

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Renren Inc.
Tel: (86 10) 8448 1818 ext. 1300
Email: ir@renren-inc.com

Renren Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Renren Inc.

May 15, 2019, 18:00 ET