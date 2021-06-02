Renren Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company") today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report was filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021.

The Company received a notice from NYSE Regulation on May 18, 2021 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 20-F") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company was not able to file the 2020 Form 20-F by its due date primarily due to the additional time required to prepare the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, as set forth in the Form 12b-25 submitted to the SEC on April 30, 2021.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.renren-inc.com.

About Renren Inc.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates several US-based SaaS businesses. Renren's American depositary shares, each of which currently represents 45 Class A ordinary shares, trade on NYSE under the symbol "RENN".

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Renren may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Renren's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Renren does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

