"We are delighted to have Chris Oliver join our management team at Renren," said Joseph Chen, Renren's chairman and chief executive officer. "Mr. Oliver possesses a wealth of leadership and management experience. We believe that he will be able to make significant strategic contributions to Trucker Path's development. To achieve our goals, we'll need to continue attracting global talent."

Just before joining Renren, Mr. Oliver was the principal consultant for Strategistix, LLC a firm providing strategic planning and marketing consulting services to several transportation technology providers. Prior to his consulting business, Mr. Oliver led growth and innovation for PrePass and was Chief Marketing Officer for Zonar Systems, both of which experienced hyper-growth under his leadership. In addition to PrePass and Zonar, Mr. Oliver has also held executive positions with Xerox, Affiliated Computer Services and Lockheed Martin. Mr. Oliver earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Marketing, International Management & Finance from the University of Toledo.

About Renren Inc.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates a social networking service (SNS) business, used car business and SaaS business. Renren's American depositary shares, each of which represents fifteen Class A ordinary shares, trade on the NYSE under the symbol "RENN".

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Renren Inc.

Tel: (86 10) 8448 1818 ext. 1300

Email: ir@renren-inc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renren-announces-the-appointment-of-chief-business-officer-of-trucker-path-inc-300659742.html

SOURCE Renren Inc.