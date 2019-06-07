Renren Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 11, 2019
Jun 07, 2019, 23:42 ET
BEIJING, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company"), which operates a leading premium used auto business in China (NASDAQ: KXIN) and several US-based SaaS businesses, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after the close of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on June 11, 2019 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on June 12, 2019).
Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing the numbers below and entering passcode Renren.
Dial-in Information:
United States: +1 845-675-0437
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
China: 400-620-8038
International: +65-6713-5090
Passcode: Renren
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following number until June 18, 2019:
United States: +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
China: 400-632-2162
International: + 61 2-8199-0299
Passcode: 6486988
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.renren-inc.com/.
About Renren Inc.
Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates a leading premium used auto business in China (NASDAQ: KXIN) and several US-based SaaS businesses. Renren's American depositary shares, each of which represents fifteen Class A ordinary shares, trade on NYSE under the symbol "RENN."
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Renren Inc.
Tel: (86 10) 8448 1818 ext. 1300
Email: ir@renren-inc.com
