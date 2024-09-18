AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reNRG Partners is now Clean Cloud Energy, signaling its transition from a broader renewable energy developer to a business focused specifically on meeting the energy needs of data centers.

The total addressable market for cloud services is poised to expand at a 22% compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2030(a). Utilities are concurrently being inundated with requests to connect new renewable energy projects to the grid while at the same time they are being overwhelmed by the enormous need for electricity from data centers. There is a shortage of solutions in the market to address the needs of this complex energy ecosystem in a seamless and regulatory compliant manner.

We believe the most effective way to address the challenges of power generation interconnection and the growing energy demand from data centers lies outside of the traditional processes which have defined both industries for the past decade. We work in close partnership with utilities, local governments and landowners in achieving outcomes that benefit each constituent.

The era of easily accessible and readily available power is now over. The creative solutions and unique development framework that define Clean Cloud Energy's approach are critical in this next phase of data center and energy development. Supported by an experienced management team with deep experience in the sector, as well as more than 2.6 gigawatts of AI energy solutions within our existing portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to capture the most attractive opportunities in the space and bring them to fruition.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Clean Cloud Energy is an energy development firm with a specific focus on the power needs of data centers. We develop high-quality utility-scale energy projects and solutions that are well suited for co-location with data centers. Our experienced team, technological advantages, and flexible structure allow us to work with our partners to capture the most attractive opportunities in the rapidly growing data center market.

