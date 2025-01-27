Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co., Inc.

Acquisition expands Rensa's geographic reach in California and Iowa.

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rensa Filtration, a manufacturer and distributor of consumable, mission-critical air filtration products, announced that it has acquired Air Filtration Co., Inc. (afcfilters.com). Air Filtration Co. is a manufacturer and distributor of air filter products and accessories for the paint and finishing industry, including automotive, wood finishing, and general industrial markets with production facilities in Lancaster, California, and Corydon, Iowa.

"I am pleased to welcome Jeremy Hagan and his team at Air Filtration Co. as we continue our journey to become a major provider of air filtration products and services," said Brandon Ost, Rensa's founder and CEO. "Air Filtration Co. has developed and supplied an impressive line of spray booth filtration products to customers across North America."

"We are very excited to be joining the Rensa family and look forward to the benefits that this partnership will provide to our employees, customers, and vendors," commented Jeremy Hagan, President of Air Filtration Co. "The opportunity to leverage Rensa's resources, along with access to their extensive product line, sets us up well for continued growth and success in the future. We look forward to continuing to build on the legacy of Air Filtration Co. that began with my grandfather and father almost 60 years ago."

Rensa Filtration now operates 25 sites across North America including air filter manufacturing facilities, distribution and service centers. Rensa offers a wide range of standard and customized air filtration products that provide quality filtration performance and energy savings in education, healthcare and high-tech manufacturing facilities. Rensa also offers specialized air filtration solutions for data centers and activated carbon filters for removal of odors and molecular contamination in museums, airports, and healthcare facilities.

Rensa will be exhibiting at the upcoming AHR Expo in Orlando, February 10-12, 2025, booth number 7143.

