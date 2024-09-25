Rensa Filtration acquires The Filter Shop in Omaha and Des Moines

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rensa Filtration, a manufacturer and distributor of consumable, mission-critical air filtration products, announced that it has acquired The Filter Shop (thefiltershopinc.com), which has air filter distribution centers and service teams in Omaha, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, that serve customers throughout the region.

"I am pleased to announce our latest partnership with Ryan Dahlgaard and his team at The Filter Shop as we continue our journey to become a leading provider of air filtration products and services," said Brandon Ost, Rensa's founder and CEO. "The Filter Shop has developed an impressive base of filtration customers in education, healthcare, food manufacturing and data center facilities in the Midwest."

"We take great pride in trying to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service in this industry, while addressing their commercial or industrial air filter needs since 2004," commented Ryan Dahlgaard, founder, and President of The Filter Shop. "We will continue to solve air filtration needs with a broader range of innovative solutions and technologies provided by our new partnership with Rensa Filtration. With access to their full production facilities, engineers, and innovations coming from Rensa's R&D team, we look forward to growing our raving fan base!"

About Rensa Filtration

Rensa Filtration is a manufacturer and distributor of air filtration products and now operates 23 manufacturing sites and distribution and service centers across North America. Rensa offers a wide range of standard and customized air filtration products that provide quality filtration performance and energy savings in education, healthcare and high-tech manufacturing facilities. Rensa also offers specialized air filtration solutions for data centers and activated carbon filters for removal of odors and molecular contamination in museums, airports, and healthcare facilities.

For more information, visit rensafiltration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Audax Private Equity

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, Audax Private Equity manages three strategies: its Flagship and Origins private equity strategies, seeking control buyouts in the core middle and lower middle markets, respectively, and its Strategic Capital strategy that provides customized equity solutions to PE-backed portfolio companies to help drive continued growth. With approximately $19 billion of assets under management as of June 2024, over 270 employees, and 100-plus investment professionals, Audax has invested in more than 170 platforms and 1,300 add-on acquisitions since its founding in 1999. Through our disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax seeks to help portfolio companies execute organic and inorganic growth initiatives with the aim of fueling revenue expansion, optimizing operations, and significantly increasing equity value. For more information, visit www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Gayle Matthies, VP Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Rensa Filtration