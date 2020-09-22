﻿Rent A Teenager ® is Recruiting Teenage Election Day Workers

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to COVID-19, election officials across the country are facing a shortage of poll workers. The problem is that traditionally the majority of poll workers are seniors who are most vulnerable to complications if they contract COVID-19. These senior poll workers are choosing to stay home this election season. Plus, with early voting the need for poll workers is even greater. A shortage of poll workers would result in a reduction in the number of polling locations. A shortage of poll workers would result in long lines to vote. In response, election officials have been looking for younger people to pick up the slack.

Rent A Teenager ® is volunteering their services to recruit teenagers to fill the void. The eligibility requirements, time commitments and pay vary depending on where you live. Typical tasks include setting up and preparing the polling location. Poll workers welcome voters, verify voter registrations, issue ballots, explain voting procedures and how to use the voting machines. Anyone interested should email Mason Greenstein at [email protected] to learn how you can become a poll workers in your community

Mason Greenstein, the founder and owner of Rent A Teenager ®, stated, "I'm very excited to do my part to help recruit poll workers so that our older, vulnerable residents can stay home and be safe. These are challenging times. We must all do our part".

About Rent A Teenager ®:

Founded in 2017, Rent A Teenager ® is the brainchild of Mason Greenstein, a senior at Horace Greeley High School in Westchester County. Mason started Rent A Teenager ® when he was in the 9th grade. Rent a Teenager provides responsible teenagers to perform various jobs, including sports coaching, tutoring, babysitting, dog walking, spring cleaning, garage sale, photographers, yard work, birthday parties, music lessons, errands, photography & videography and more. After all, teenagers excel at just about anything. Rent A Teenager ® offers a less expensive option than professional expert services.

