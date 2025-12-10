Rent Manager Earned Best Real Estate Software Product Award and Multiple Review Badges from G2 Platform

Rent Manager received this award as one of G2's top ten solutions in 2025

CINCINNATI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager earned a 2025 Best Real Estate Software Product Award from G2.com, as one of the site's top 10 solutions. G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users and publicly available market presence data.

It's particularly exciting for Rent Manager to be recognized by G2 since the Best Real Estate Software list is based on user reviews and ratings, badges earned throughout the year, each product's innovative features, and a strong commitment to the property management industry. Here is a noteworthy review from a G2 user: "Rent Manager is straightforward to use and offers a comprehensive set of features... Rent Manager comes equipped with a wide range of tools that make managing my properties much easier. I never have to second-guess myself when monitoring profit and loss, delinquent tenants, lease expirations, or other daily operational details… " - Fred N., Property Manager

Review Badges Earned in 2025

Rent Manager also earned the following G2 review badges in the property management category this year:

Best Relationship —Earned the highest relationship rating in its category

—Earned the highest relationship rating in its category Best Support —Earned the highest quality of support rating in its category

—Earned the highest quality of support rating in its category High Performer —Received high customer satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category

—Received high customer satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category Highest User Adoption —Earned the highest user adoption rating in its category

—Earned the highest user adoption rating in its category Leader —Rated highly by G2 users and has substantial satisfaction and market presence scores

—Rated highly by G2 users and has substantial satisfaction and market presence scores Momentum Leader—Ranked in the top 25% of the property management category products by their users

A Commitment to Customer Satisfaction and Quality Solutions

The Rent Manager system delivers complete accounting and reporting resources; workflow-driven AI features; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; comprehensive maintenance and property management capabilities; and an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers. This all-in-one software delivers advanced, customizable solutions and award-winning customer service to handle the complex operational needs of property management companies in every industry vertical—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1988 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business.

