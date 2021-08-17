Rent Relief is a Success for Rhode Island Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation (RIHousing) is allocating emergency rental assistance (ERA) to local tenants and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic using Rent Relief software and services from Yardi®.

RIHousing's ERA program is funded by stimulus legislation that supplements rent and utility costs for qualified beneficiaries.

With Rent Relief, ERAP grantees gain a turnkey solution that streamlines acceptance of online applications, qualification of applicants, case management tracking and completion of financial transactions.

"Earlier this year, we made a business decision to pivot to Rent Relief from another software vendor. That decision gave us access to more of the features and services we needed to make our ERA program successful. Yardi quickly took the lead on converting approximately 3,000 data records taken from the former software, which saved us a lot of time and effort," said Christine Hunsinger, chief strategy & innovation officer at RIHousing.

Rent Relief currently supports ERA programs across the country and has expanded with solutions for mortgage relief and small business relief also available.

"This was a special case for Yardi because it involved records from a former software. We're pleased RIHousing made the choice to go with Rent Relief, and proud to have helped them get on track with conversion services, solutions for application workflows, payment processing, implementation and ongoing training," said Chris Voss, vice president of affordable housing at Yardi.

